8 breathtaking Korean BL dramas and films of 2021 that left us speechless featuring Light on Me and more

2021 was a great year for entertainment, especially the Korean BL industry with the release of beautiful dramas and films that changed the way one looks at BL in general. From relatable characters and strong plots to amazing cinematography and perfect casting, the list is endless! So here are some of our favourite Korean BL dramas and films in 2021:-

This drama had to be on the list as it surprisingly gained so much love and recognition for the sweet story and even sweeter characters. The drama revolves around Tae Kyung, an 18-year-old high school student. He is a lifelong loner. But one day, he starts questioning his own judgment and tells a teacher that he no longer wishes to be alone. The problem is, he has no idea how to start going about making new friends. The teacher advises him to join the school’s student council. He agrees, but discovers that making friends may be harder than it seems. The chemistry shared by Kang Tae Oh (Lee Sae On) and Noh Shin Woo (Kang Yoo Seok) is warm and sweet. Their slowburn love story is definitely a sight to see!

To My Star

The drama involves the tumultuous love story of the free-spirited Kang Seo Joon, a famous actor who takes refuge in the home of the cold and dashing chef, Han Ji Woo. Their personalities clash but that doesn’t stop them from falling for each other and the process of it all is just adorable. Despite the stark difference in their outlook in life, the two begin feeling the magnetic attraction! The drama is too short to contain the ups and downs of their love story and thankfully we are getting a season 2 so we can see more of Kang Seo Joon and Han Ji Woo!

You Make Me Dance

This drama is the debut of the amazing actor Choo Young Woo, known for his roles in ‘Police University’ and ‘School 2021’ and he shared the screen with Won Hyung Joon, who plays the role of Jin Hong Seok, a cold and calculative debt collector who ends up sharing a rooftop apartment with Song Shi On (Choo Young Woo) and they fall in love with each other through the love of dance. Their sizzling chemistry from episode 1 is pretty obvious and both of them did a great job of showing that the trials and tribulations of life can never stop love!

My Sweet Dear

‘My Sweet Dear’ revolves around the talented chef Yoon Do Gun, the culinary creative genius behind Laura Dining, a top, critically acclaimed restaurant. But although Yoon Do Gun’s hard work has won Laura Dining to the top of the South Korean restaurant scene, the eponymous restaurant owner and Yoon Do Gun are beginning to pull in very different directions. The falling-out intensifies when the owner hires Choi Jung Woo to work in the same kitchen. The latter is a talented chef in his own right, but his real skills are in copying other people’s hit recipes, rather than developing his own. The unlikely love story develops when the friction turns to tension and the two begin falling for each other without realising!

The Tasty Florida

A warm and inviting drama that involves handsome men, beautiful shots and most importantly, steaming pots of Jajangmyeon (Black Bean Noodles), now tell me you do not want to watch this drama? It involves college freshman Seo Hae Won who ends up staying in a guesthouse after coming to Seoul to study and ends up working at the ‘The Tasty Florida’ and gets involved in the lives of Baek Eun Kyu and Cha Ji Soo and a messy love triangle!

A First Love Story Ep 1 and 2

A series of short films by Strongberry, the story involves two long time friends Jaesong and Mingyu who go about their daily lives until the former has to serve his mandatory military service and it forces the latter to retrospect the nature of their relationship. Two short films that capture the sweeter-than-honey relationship of the two childhood friends-turned-lovers.

Please Tell Me So

Another short film by Strongberry, this film encapsulates the whirlwind romance of Seungwoo and Yugyeom, two people with a regular coffee commitment that want the visits to mean more but never cross the line due to hesitation and fear of rejection. The two handsome men have many awkward conversations and heart fluttering moments but will it ever mean more than that?

Hold Me

Two school friends decide to confess on graduation day but something stops them. This is the story of Yeon Ho and Jae Min. Yeon Ho runs holding Jae Min's hand. Suddenly, Yeon Ho apologizes to Jae Min for no reason, but Jae Min replies to Yeon-ho with a confession. Can Yeon Ho answer Jae Min's courage? Another masterpiece by Strongberry and definitely worth a watch!

ALSO READ: TWICE's 'Alcohol-Free' becomes their 15th MV to achieve THIS remarkable feat on YouTube

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

What do you think of the list? Are we missing a drama/film? Let us know in the comments below.