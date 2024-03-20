Reply 1988, Born Again, and more: Here are 5 K-dramas where female lead falls in love with second lead

K-dramas are the pinnacle of love stories and with that comes the deadly second lead syndrome. Where we root for the second main lead to get the girl, because well they just hit kind of differently. True Beauty lovers know this pain too well, most fans of the show cheered for Hwang In Youp to get Moon Ga Young instead of Cha Eun Woo. Unfortunately, that did not happen, but surprisingly there are K-dramas where the second main lead does end up with the female lead instead of the first main lead. Check out these 5 K-dramas to get your heart some relief as here the second lead will get the girl.

5 K-dramas where the second lead gets the female lead

1. Reply 1988

The third installment of the Reply series, Reply 1988 follows the story of five friends who live in the neighborhood of Ssangmundong in Northern Seoul. They tackle life and love in this K-drama, with the first male lead Ryu Jun Yeol as Kim Jung Hwan, the second male lead Parl Bo Gum as Choi Taek, and the female lead Lee Hyeri as Sung Deok Sun. Sung Deok Sun instead of Kim Jung Hwan, who had amazing chemistry ended up with Choi Taek. The second lead finally won.

2. Born Again

Born Again tells the story of three reincarnated souls who through the game of fate meet again. The charming Lee Soo Hyuk (Cha Hyung Bin) has been in love with Jin Se Yeon (Jung Ha Eun) forever, then comes the second lead Jang Ki Young (Gong Ji Chul), a serial killer who also falls in love with the heroine. They all meet dreadful ends in this life but fate gives them a second chance with that the love triangle follows too. Jin Se Yeon in the end chooses Gong Ji Chul over Cha Hyung Bin in their reincarnated life.

3. My First Time

My First Time is a show for K-pop lovers as it has SHINee’s Choi Min Ho in the lead role of Yoon Tae Oh. His friends get together at his place as their special place, but the friendships will be put to the test as the show moves on. Park So Dam becomes the sweet and charming female lead Han Song Yi with Kim Min Jae as Seo Ji An. For all second-lead lovers, in this drama where six young people navigate through life, the female lead will choose the second lead.

4. Bread, Love and Dreams

Bread, Love, and Dreams is an underrated gem, with an interesting story that follows a talented young baker who goes through betrayal, challenges, and much more in this show. He belongs to a big family, but secrets run wild. Yoon Shi Yoon plays Kim Tak Gu, Eugene as Shin Yoo Kyung, Joo Won as Gu Ma Jun and Lee Young Ah as Yang Mi Sun. The story will take you on a rollercoaster and the couples who make it to the end will surprise you.

5. My Holo Love

In this world of AI, technology, and robots nothing is impossible, not even falling in love with an AI. A woman, Han So Yeon who suffers from face blindness disorder and has trouble remembering faces, even herself lives an alone life in seclusion. But she gets close to an AI, even the AI soon develops feelings that surpass him. This AI looks like his creator the real, Go Nan Do feels jealous when he gets to know of this. It is fun to find who she ends up with in this romantic sci-fi series.

Check out these five K-dramas where the second lead does end up the female lead, turning the tables.

