Park Seo Joon, Lee Seo Jin, Choi Woo Shik’s Jinny’s Kitchen 2: Release date, time, where to watch, cast, and more

Park Seo Joon, Lee Seo Jin, Choi Woo Shik, and Jung Yu Mi are returning with season 2 of the popular reality cooking show Jinny’s Kitchen. Joining them is a new cast member Go Min Si. Ahead of its much-anticipated premiere, let’s have a look at all the details we know so far including release date, time, where to watch, cast, and more.

Jinny’s Kitchen 2 release date and time

Jinny’s Kitchen 2 will premiere on June 28, 8:40 p.m. KST (5:10 p.m.) IST.

Where to watch Jinny’s Kitchen 2?

For Korean viewers, Jinny’s Kitchen 2 will be broadcast on the tvN network, while international audiences can stream the reality show on Amazon Prime video.

Jinny’s Kitchen 2 plot

The first season of Jinny’s Kitchen (also known as Seojin’s in Korean) followed a simulation narrative filmed in Bacalar, the picturesque locale of the Mexico-Belize border. Featuring the novice owner Lee Seo Jin, the other cast starred as hard-working employees, dreaming of creating a successful food business.

The second season will follow a similar story set in the land of breathtaking nature and landscapes, Iceland. The stellar cast ensemble will again transform into diligent employees, delivering the taste of Korean delicacies to the locals, while making their restaurant a huge success.

Meet the cast of Jinny’s Kitchen 2

Park Seo Joon, Lee Seo Jin, Choi Woo Shik, and Jung Yu Mi are reprising their characters from Jinny’s Kitchen season 1. Lee Seo Jin, who played the role of a novice businessman in season 1 will transform into a savvy owner of Jinny’s Kitchen.

He is a talented actor and a variety show star who has appeared in many entertainment programs like Youn’s Kitchen, Three Meals a Day, Youn’s Stay, and more. Hence, viewers are eagerly waiting to see him return as the owner of his own restaurant.

Joining him is Park Seo Joon, a popular actor known for What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim? Fight for My Way, Gyeonseong Creature, Itaewon Class, and more hit K-dramas. He will take on the role of the restaurant’s manager, ensuring good business in the kitchen.

Train to Busan actress Jung Yu Mi will return as the supervisor in Jinny’s Kitchen 2. She will navigate the business as well as motivate the employees towards success.

In addition, Choi Woo Shik, an extremely talented actor known for Parasite, A Killer Paradox, Our Beloved Summer, and more acclaimed works will join the lineup as the intern of Jinny’s Kitchen. He is expected to work hard, helping owner Lee So Jin introduce the goodness of Korean food to the people of the Nordic region.

Lastly, Go Min Si will complete the cast ensemble, joining Choi Woo Shik, as an intern. She is the newest addition to Jinny’s Kitchen 2. In season 1, BTS’ V took on the designation of intern. But due to his military enlistment, the K-pop idol is away in the army now.

As Go Min Si fills in for him, there’s much anticipation about her synergy with the existing cast. She is a talented actress known for Sweet Home, Youth of May, and more K-dramas, hence fans only expect an outstanding performance from her.

Meet the crew of Jinny’s Kitchen 2

PD Na Young Seok, who helmed the food reality show’s first season, has also directed Jinny’s Kitchen 2. He is renowned for producing the smash-hit KBS2 reality show 2 Days & 1 Night. Hence, his second collaboration with the first season’s cast ensemble promises to present viewers with a compelling show.

With this stellar cast ensemble, promising leadership, and great plot, Jinny’s Kitchen 2 is raising excitement among the fans who have been eagerly waiting for the premiere.

