How are BTS' V and Go Min Si different as interns for Jinny's Kitchen? Na PD weighs in

BTS’ V starred as an intern in Jinny’s Kitchen season 1. In this new season, Go Min Si has replaced him due to the K-pop idol's military enlistment. On this day, the food reality show’s PD Na Young Suk revealed what are the differences between these two seasons’ interns.

On June 28, to mark the premiere of Jinny’s Kitchen 2, the cast and crew members held a press conference, sharing their thoughts on many things about the show.

When asked what are the key differences between season 1 intern BTS’ V and season 2’s Go Min Si, the PD Na Young Suk replied that V showed many natural human qualities in his season.

He explained that the BTS member showed an image where he was just a young person starting his journey in the workforce. While his character faced many challenges as a beginner, at the same time, he brought energy to the team with his fun and wit.

“In Go Min Si’s case, it might be a little different”, Na PD said. He revealed that although she is also someone starting in this particular workforce, she still harbors prior skills and experiences that wish to be acknowledged.

The PD further stated that both V and Go Min Si’s roles in Jinny’s Kitchen are different and he hopes that viewers will also be able to observe them while watching the show.

Jinny's Kitchen's Na PD dishes on why he cast Go Min Si as season 2 intern

On this day, when he was asked why he chose to cast Go Min Si as an intern in this season, Na PD revealed that while on the work front Go Min Si is a talented actress working very hard to earn success, she comes from experiences in many fields.

“By researching, we found out that she worked many jobs before becoming an actress”, Na Young Suk said further stating that he felt the Sweet Home actress knows the system of the workforce.

Notably, it was also disclosed that while working as a wedding planner before making her acting debut, Go Min Si earned a quick promotion with her diligence. When the producing director of Jinny’s Kitchen 2 found out about it, he thought nobody else could do this role better.

Meanwhile, Jinny’s Kitchen 2 starring Park Seo Joon, Lee Seo Jin, Choi Woo Shik, Jung Yu Mi, and Go Min Si slated to premiere on June 28, 8:40 p.m. KST on tvN and Amazon Prime Video.

