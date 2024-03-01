Jinny’s Kitchen’s Lee Seo Jin forewarns legal action; rejects ghosting girlfriend rumor

Lee Seo Jin, the famed owner of the restaurant on the variety show Jinny’s Kitchen, has been lately caught in storming rumors related to his behavior and ghosting his girlfriend. The actor’s agency Antenna has finally spoken over the rumors and has rejected all of them. A few days ago, an anonymous person took to the internet and revealed that some unnamed actor, whom she named Mr. Actor L, had broken up over a text and ghosted her ever since. She even claimed that the unnamed actor possessed some jeopardizing pictures as well.

Lee Seo Jin rejected rumors of ghosting ex-girlfriend and forewarned legal actions against malicious false people

Lee Seo Jin, after the rumor of ghosting an ex-girlfriend, was getting more than the required heat with the unnecessary hate spreading against the actor. His agency, Antenna finally came out and utterly rejected all the false rumors surrounding the Jinny’s Kitchen fame.

Antenna rejected rumors and said that they usually refrain from indulging such false online rumors and malicious posts that spread hate. Further, asserting the rumors are completely false and are nothing but a frail try at slandering Lee Seo Jin’s name. Since the actor’s name was being mentioned again and again in online forums and posts, slandering his character and name, the agency mentioned they couldn’t hold any more silence over this.

Moreover, they threatened that if any such things were to happen in the future, strong legal actions would be taken against such defamers who spread false rumors and slam their actor’s name and character. They also thanked the fans who stood by the actor and supported him no matter what, further assuring that they will take better steps to ensure such things don’t happen again.

What do we know about the false rumor surrounding Lee Seo Jin?

A few days ago, an anonymous woman posted on the internet and shared her experience of being suddenly dumped over a text and losing all connection with the unnamed actor she called Mr. Actor L in her post. She further supported her case by saying that she was scared as the person also possessed some jeopardizing pictures of her. After seeing the actor on a show, talking about his relationship, she was angered and so came into the open about the same.

Lee Seo Jin’s name was speculated soon after this anonymous person posted by netizens who thought that the unnamed actor could be Jinny’s Kitchen star. Lee Seo Jin has finally spoken about the malicious and false rumor.

Lee Seo Jin will be soon seen in the upcoming season 2 of Jinny’s Kitchen.

