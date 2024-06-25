7 TV shows with Joo Hyun Young that deserve to be on your watchlist: Extraordinary Attorney Woo and more

TV shows with Joo Hyun Young showcase her versatile talent from comedy to drama. Her roles, such as Dong Geu Rami in Extraordinary Attorney Woo, highlight her comedic prowess and acting chops. Fans have also adored her in Best Mistake, where she shines as Ahn Yoo Naa, adding depth to her repertoire.

Here are 7 TV shows with Joo Hyun Young to check out

1. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Extraordinary Attorney Woo follows Woo Young Woo, an autistic lawyer with a photographic memory, navigating the legal world and social challenges. Joo Hyun Young shines as Dong Geu Rami, Young Woo's loyal friend since school, fiercely protecting her from bullies and supporting her unconditionally. Geu Rami's quirky and vibrant personality adds warmth to the series, highlighting the power of unwavering friendship in Young Woo's journey.

2. Behind Every Star

Cast: Lee Seo Jin, Kwak Sun Young, Seo Hyun Woo, Joo Hyun Young

Director: Baek Seung Ryong

Runtime: 65 minutes

Seasons: 1

Genre: Romance, comedy, drama

Release Date: November 7, 2022

Behind Every Star delves into the lives of celebrity managers at Method Entertainment, balancing professional challenges with amateurish personal lives. Joo Hyun Young stars as So Hyun Joo, a passionate new manager who has admired the entertainment industry since childhood. Her character brings a fresh perspective and youthful enthusiasm to the team, highlighting her journey from a starry-eyed fan to an integral part of the bustling entertainment agency.

3. Dr. Romantic 3

In Hospital Playlist 3, the heartwarming and intricately woven lives of five doctors continue to captivate audiences with their friendship, love, and dedication to their patients.

Joo Hyun Young shines in her role as So Hyun Joo, bringing fresh and vibrant energy to the series. Her character navigates the challenges of the medical field with passion and humor, enriching the storyline with her unique presence.

4. The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract

Cast: Lee Se Young, Bae In Hyuk, Joo Hyun Young, Yoo Seon Ho, Jo Bok Re

Director: Park Sang Hoon, Kang Chae Won

Runtime: 70 minutes

Seasons: 1

Genre: Romantic, comedy, period drama, fantasy

Release Date: November 24, 2023

The Story of Park's Marriage Contract follows Park Yeon Woo, a Joseon noblewoman who time-travels to 2023 after being murdered. Struggling to return to her time, she encounters modern-day complexities and navigates new relationships.

Joo Hyun Young excels as Sa Wol, Yeon Woo's loyal and spirited handmaid. With her humor and recklessness, Sa Wol adds a vibrant dynamic to Yeon Woo's journey, embodying the timeless bond of friendship amidst the clash of eras.

5. Best Mistake

Cast: Kang Yul, Lee Eun Jae, Yun Jun Won, Park E Hyun

Director: Lee Yoo Yeon

Runtime: 8 minutes

Seasons: 4

Genre: Comedy, romance, youth drama

Release Date: July 25, 2019

Best Mistake tells the story of Kim Yeon Doo, who uploads a random photo to fend off a boy from her past, unknowingly choosing bad boy Ji Hyun Ho. As she spends more time with him, she discovers the complexities beneath his tough exterior.

Joo Hyun Young shines as Ahn Yoo Na, a lively and supportive friend who adds humor and warmth to the story, helping Yeon Doo navigate the ups and downs of her unexpected situation.

6. Returning Student: Straight-A, but F in Love

Cast: Kwon Hyuk Soo, Joo Hyun Young, Kim Won Hoon, Yim So Yun

Director: Jung Hyun Nam, Son Yong Rak, Park Ji Hye

Runtime: 8 episodes

Seasons: 1

Genre: Comedy, romance, youth

Release Date: August 27, 2022

Returning Student: Straight-A, but F in Love unfolds as a campus romance centered on Hyun Young, a freshman smitten with Hyuk Soo, a senior struggling with the complexities of love.

Joo Hyun Young embodies Hyun Young's earnestness and charm as she navigates the emotional highs and lows of her first love. Her performance captures the innocence and determination of a young student discovering the complexities of romantic relationships on campus.

7. Wedding Impossible

Cast: Jeon Jong Seo, Moon Sang Min, Kim Do Wan, Bae Yoon Kyung

Director: Kwon Young Il

Runtime: 70 minutes

Seasons: 1

Genre: Romantic comedy

Release Date: February 26, 2024

In Wedding Impossible, Joo Hyun Young plays the role of Hong Na Ri, a former classmate and rival of Na A Jeong (played by Jeon Jong Seo), now a successful actress. Na Ri's character brings a dynamic element to the story with her past connections and competitive spirit, adding tension and complexity to the unfolding romantic drama.

As Na Jeong navigates the complexities of her sham marriage proposal with Lee Do Han (played by Kim Do Wan), Na Ri's presence serves as a reminder of the challenges and stakes involved in the world of entertainment and high society.

TV shows with Joo Hyun Young offer a delightful mix of genres, showcasing her versatile talent. From her standout role in Extraordinary Attorney Woo to her charming performance in Best Mistake, she consistently captivates audiences. Whether you're in the mood for legal drama, romantic comedy, or youth-oriented series, Joo Hyun Young's diverse portfolio promises engaging and memorable viewing experiences. Don't miss these seven must-watch shows to witness her impressive range and skill.

