Jinny’s Kitchen 2 starring Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik and more: 5 changes to look forward to in new season

Jinny’s Kitchen entertained and made fans fall in love with itself with the first season and after such a mind-blowing response, the beloved variety show is returning for a season 2.

Jinny’s Kitchen 2 is set to premiere on June 28, 2024, tomorrow. The variety show is taking the starry cast to a new place where they have to serve customers authentic Korean food.

It is interesting to note that Jinny’s Kitchen 2 is a bit different from last time, here are 5 changes that you can look forward to.

5 Changes in Jinny’s Kitchen 2 to look forward to in the new season

Rundown of the plot: Jinny’s Kitchen 2 brings a new season for fans to enjoy seeing their favorite stars in the hustle and bustle of working at a restaurant. It brings an interesting twist to variety shows and lets audiences experience and see their beloved stars as any other restauranteers.

1. A new intern

Jinny’s Kitchen 2 is bringing the old cast Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Lee Seo Jin, and Jung Yu Mi back except for the intern BTS’ V. V of BTS is currently enlisted in the military. Hence, Go Min Si, the popular actress will be filling in for BTS’ V as the new intern of Jinny’s Kitchen.

The first change that fans can look forward to in Jinny’s Kitchen 2 is seeing a new intern, Go Min Si. Go Min Si is a famous actress who is known for the K-dramas Sweet Home and Youth Of May.

2. A new location and new food specialty

Jinny’s Kitchen 2 is not only bringing in a new intern but it's flying the cast to a brand new location.

Last season, Jinny’s Kitchen cast opened their first restaurant in Bacalar, a small town in southeastern Mexico, to introduce the locals and everyone to the flavor of Korean street food.

In season 2 of Jinny's Kitchen Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Jung Yu Mi and Go Min Si along with owner Lee Seo Jin have landed in the icy cold city of Reykjavík in Iceland to open a new branch of their restaurant.

Since Iceland is one of the coldest places on this planet, fans can expect a whole new environment along with new challenges in the cold weather. Additionally, Jinny’s Kitchen is bringing a new food specialty this time, instead of street food they will be serving authentic Korean food in Iceland.

Jinny’s Kitchen 2’s cast will be seen working tirelessly to bring the authentic flavors of Korean beef soup ‘gomtang’ or ‘kkori gomtang’ to Iceland.

3. A new name for Jinny’s Kitchen’s branch

The name of the restaurant has also been changed. In Jinny’s Kitchen season 1, everyone saw Seojin’s Korean Street Food in Mexico.

In Jinny’s Kitchen 2, the sign of the restaurant that has been opened in Reykjavík, Iceland has been changed to Seojin’s Ttukbaegi. As this time, the cast will be serving authentic Korean food to its customers.

4. Lee Seo Jin’s changed motto

Another change to look forward to in Jinny’s Kitchen 2 is a great shift in Lee Seo Jin, the restaurant owner and CEO.

As told in the trailer, the concept is changed. In Jinny’s Kitchen 2 CEO and owner Lee Seo Jin has decided on a new motto, ‘The customer is the king’. However, last time it was ‘The profit is the king.’ This time around the cast is opening a restaurant where customer satisfaction will take priority.

It is a fun change to see Lee Seo Jin put customer satisfaction first rather than revenue. Fans can expect to see a new side of the CEO Lee Seo Jin in Jinny’s Kitchen 2.

5. Everyone is a head chef

Another big change to look forward to in Jinny’s Kitchen 2 is that every cast member will be a head chef. As it turns out, Jinny’s Kitchen 2 is bringing a new surprise where each cast member will be head chef for a day. The head chef will hence change every day.

Fans can expect a lot of fun, excitement, a bit of pressure, new challenges, and seeing their favorite stars play the role of a head chef in Jinny’s Kitchen 2.

Jinny’s Kitchen 2 will premiere on June 28, 2024, on tvN in South Korea at 8:40 PM KST (5:10 IST) and Prime Video for international fans.

