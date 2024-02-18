20 Best Millie Bobbie Brown Quotes To Celebrate Her 20th Birthday

Millie Bobby Brown, known for her role as Eleven in Netflix's Stranger Things, is gaining popularity in Hollywood. She made her debut in 2013 as Young Alice in Once Upon A Time In Wonderland and has since appeared in shows like NCIS, Modern Family, and Grey's Anatomy.

While Millie Bobby Brown was born in Spain, she sports a British accent reflective of her parent’s heritage. She grew up around the world, moving from Spain to England and then Florida. She currently lives in both London and Atlanta, Georgia.

Beyond being a killer actress, Millie started a modeling career, first appearing in a Calvin Klein campaign in January, 2017. Since then she has been signed to the modeling agency IMG Models. She has also won plenty of awards for her portrayal of Eleven in Stranger Things, including MTV’s Best Actor in a Show and a nomination from the Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. She also launched her beauty brand, Florence by Mills in 2019.

ALSO READ: Millie Bobby Brown: Net worth 2023, career highs, dating history, & more; All you need to know about the star

Millie has often been described as mature, and the fact that she's become UNICEF's youngest-ever Goodwill Ambassador proves that she has a grown-up outlook. Since 2018, when she obtained the role, she has used her platform to address bullying, climate change, and gun violence, among other topics.

Advertisement

Besides her career, Millie Bobby Brown has gained massive popularity through her charming and funny personality. Her appearances on talk shows and amazing fashion sense have vaulted her to the top of social media. To celebrate her turning 20, let’s take a look at some of her best quotes.

1. "You don't even realize how much you need Internet, but it really stops you from doing a lot."

2. "I have three other siblings, so it's all very equal - even when I get a little cocky, which I usually do. My brother keeps me in a headlock. He says that I'm not a celebrity in this house."

3. "I'm very outspoken. I will ask a silly question, but I really am deadly serious. I want to know the answer."

4. "I'm keeping the pixie. I hope I inspire people... it's really cool to have short hair."

5. "At the end of the day, I just do my job. I love my art. But I genuinely want to change the world. I'm very generous, and I really want people to see that I am - that's really it."

6. "With my platform, I want to try and do good things and help people."

7. "I don't care what I look like; it's how people think of me. I do care how people think of me. I want people to say, 'Oh, she's nice,' rather than, 'Oh, she's so pretty.'"

8. "I'm quite sarcastic, and I'm funny, but not kind of funny. It's a weird funny, and some people don't get me, and some people do."

9. "The thing is, I get asked when I first knew I wanted to act so often, and I genuinely can't answer it. It's just... I got the bug, and that's it."

10. "I don't look at negative comments because my parents and family don't let me. My big sister controls my Instagram, and my big brother controls my Twitter. I also don't really Google myself or anything like that."

11. "I could live without my phone. And one thing I'd love to do is experience having the freedom that kids had back in the '80s."

12. "It's crazy because, you know, my parents always want me to watch old films to make me realize how amazing some of the older actors are. And I was obsessed as soon as I watched 'Stand by Me."

Advertisement

13. "I've watched the Emmys for almost my whole life, so it was crazy to finally be there in the audience clapping and actually going on stage. Hopefully one day I'll get to be actually nominated."

14. "Shaving your head is so empowering. You don't need hair to be beautiful. You are beautiful with or without. I learnt that too"

15. "I love the '80s. I'm obsessed with it. I love the hair and the people."

16. "I go by my instincts. It's whatever I feel in the scene in the moment."

17. "I sort of knew I was a bit of a drama queen. I always threw tantrums, so I knew I wasn't a normal child."

18. "Working for me is like a gift."

19. "Friends don't lie."

20. "For some reason, I like seeing people feel emotional."

ALSO READ: How Many Brands Does Millie Bobby Brown Own? Exploring Her Income Sources Amid New Clothing Line Launch