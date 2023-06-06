Millie Bobby Brown got her big break when she was merely 12 years old for the portrayal of a beloved Stranger Things character named Eleven. After the success of the Netflix show, the 19 years-old Millie Bobby Brown’s career graph has only gotten better. Today, she is not only an award-winning actress but has several producing credits, and has her own skincare line. In fact, apart from her professional life, the actress is engaged to Jake Bongiovi and fans are nothing but excited about the details of her upcoming wedding. Undoubtedly the actress has an impressive resume and her career seems to be sailing towards massive success. But, how much does the Stranger Things star make in a year? In fact, what is Millie Bobby Brown’s net worth in 2023? Here’s everything, you need to know.

Millie Bobby Brown's Net Worth and salary

Millie Bobby Brown Net Worth 2023 : $14 Million

: $14 Million Millie Bobby Brown Salary 2023 : $300 Thousand Per Episode

: $300 Thousand Per Episode Date of Birth: Feb 19, 2004

Feb 19, 2004 Age: 19 years old

19 years old Place of Birth : Marbella, Málaga, Andalusia, Spain

: Marbella, Málaga, Andalusia, Spain Gender : Female

: Female Profession: Actress, Producer

Actress, Producer Nationality: British

The Stranger Things actress has an estimated net worth of $14 million USD in 2023. Apart from her acting career, she makes big bucks through multiple product endorsements, her skincare line, and, other projects as a producer. The British actress began her acting career with the 2013 TV series titled "Once Upon a Time in Wonderland." However, Bobby became a household name after she was cast as Eleven, a mysterious Stranger Things character. Apart from massive stardom and critical acclaim, Millie bagged a number of awards and nominations for her performance including two nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award.

When it comes to her acting career, she has also appeared in a number of TV shows and films including, Intruders (2014), Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), and Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) where she was seen playing the role of Madison Russell. Today, not only is she a prominent actress but she has also successfully undertaken modeling projects and projects as an entrepreneur and as a producer. In fact, in 2019, she introduced the world to her clean beauty and skincare brand called Florence by Mills.

Millie Bobby Brown: Stranger Things Salary

Brown began playing the role of Eleven for the Netflix science fiction horror show titled Stranger Things in the year 2016. When it comes to her salary, Millie Bobby Brown made around $10,000 USD per episode and an aggregate of $80,000 USD for the first season.

For the next season of Stranger Things, Millie’s salary was $30,000 USD per episode which made the total sum of $270,000 USD for the complete season. Furthermore, for the same role in the third season, Millie managed to make $300,000 per episode which made an estimated amount of $2.7 million USD.

Millie Bobby Brown: Enola Holmes Salary

In the November of 2019, it was disclosed that Millie Bobby Brown made an estimated value of $6.1 million USD for her performance in Enola Holmes. Enola Holmes was one of the most talked about films that belonged to the Sherlock Holmes universe. Millie was also one of the producers for the movie which helped her make around $500,000 USD. It has been reported that Millie also made an extra $800,000 USD as a bonus for her outstanding performance. Moreover, Millie Bobby Brown made a fortune by being cast in Enola Holmes 2 with an estimated income of $10 million USD.

Millie Bobby Brown Early Life

Millie Bobby Brown was born in Marbella, Andalusia, Spain on February 19, 2004. She is the third of four siblings to parents Kelly Brown and Robert Brown ( a real estate agent). Sources reveal the actress suffered from progressive hearing loss as a kid. Although she was born in Marbella, Andalusia, Spain, her family soon moved when Brown was four. The family moved from Bournemouth, England, and later moved to Orlando, Florida when Millie was around eight years old.

Millie Bobby Brown Career Milestones

Millie began her acting career as a nine-year-old when she appeared as a guest star in the beloved ABC series titled Once Upon a Time in Wonderland. The actress appeared as Young Alice. Later in 2014, she was seen in BBC’s paranormal series titled Intruders. In fact, you might not know but the actress has also appeared in hit shows like ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and Modern Family, along with CBS's NCIS.

2016: Stranger Things

Despite a number of roles, she will forever be renowned for her role of Eleven in the Netflix science fiction show titled Stranger Things. The horror show soon became a global hit. In fact, Brown was especially appreciated for her extraordinary portrayal of Eleven. The actress not only received massive critical acclaim and fan love but also earned a multitude of awards and nominations including a nomination for the Screen Actors Guild Award for a category of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series and an Emmy Award for the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Moreover, the actress has also bagged awards including the 43rd Saturn Award for Best Performance by a Younger Actor in a Television Series. The actress also reprised her role in the second and third seasons of the hit show.

2017- 18: Model for Calvin Klein and Montcler

Later, she was seen starring in a music video for a single by Sigma and Birdy. The single was titled “Find Me." Apart from that, Bobby has been she has been cast for several commercials and brand endorsements. One of them includes Citigroup. In the year 2017, she ventured into the field of modeling, as she debuted as a model for an esteemed campaign called "By Appointment" for Calvin Klein. Soon, she was signed by IMG Models. Moreover, she also modeled for a popular Italian brand called Montcler in 2018.

2018: Enola Holmes

In the year 2018, Millie Bobby Brown Brown bagged a leading role in The Enola Holmes Mysteries alongside Henry Cavill. Not just that, she was also the producer of the project. Later she lent her vocals to a virtual reality experience by Darren Aronofsky titled, Spheres: Songs of Spacetime.

In 2018, the British actress made her place in the list of 100 most influential people in the world by Time making her the youngest individual on the list. The same year, she became the youngest person to be named as the Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF. Moreover, The Hollywood Reporter included her in their list titled Hollywood's Top 30 Stars under the Age of 18.

2019: Godzilla: King of the Monsters

In 2019, Millie bagged her first feature film titled Godzilla: King of the Monsters and also went on to reprise her role in Godzilla vs Kong in the year 2021. Later she worked as an ambassador for a UEFA campaign called Together #WePlay Strong. In the same timespan, she also got a role in The Thing About Jellyfish.

2019: Millie Bobby Brown’s Florence by Mills

In 2019, Millie decided to try her hand in the field of skincare and introduced the world to her brand new line of clean beauty products called ‘Florence by Mills.'

2020: The Girls I've Been, Enola Holmes 2, and Damsel

In 2020, it was disclosed that Millie will star in and produce a movie called The Girls I've Been. The movie will be an exciting suspense drama. Apart from that she began working for Juan Carlos Fresnadillo who is a Spanish filmmaker for his Netflix drama titled ‘Damsel,’ She was also cast for Simon Stalenhag’s graphic novel film adaptation titled ‘The Electric State’ and will also be seen in Enola Holmes 2.

Millie Bobby Brown Personal Life

When it comes to her personal life, the actress has been in the public eye from a very young age. In fact, she has managed to attract media attention all her life, especially for her dating life. Over the years, the Enola Holmes actress has been associated with several romantic interests which include her co-star, Joseph Robinson along with the famous TikTok celeb, Jacob Sartorius. In fact, she was also in the limelight for dating her Stranger Things co-star, Noah Schnapp. While these just might be rumors, in 2021, Brown officially confirmed with a social media post that she has been dating Jake Bongiovi, son of rock star Jon Bon Jovi. Not too long ago, in April 2023, the actress even implied she and Jake were engaged as she posted a picture of her showing off a huge engagement ring.

Millie Bobby Brown has been a household name ever since she was cast as Eleven in Stranger Things. Over the years, she has managed to make big bucks for a number of projects and endorsements. At just 19, the British actress has accomplished a lot for herself, When it comes to Millie Bobby Brown net worth 2023, it is only expected to grow.