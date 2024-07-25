30-Year-Old Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Oakland Rapper Tan DaGod; Check Out Full Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of death by murder and violence, which could be triggering for readers.

The Oakland police arrested 30-year-old Dominic Gates last week in Berkeley in connection with the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Alliauna Green, a rapper known professionally as Tan DaGod. Gates is facing a murder charge for killing Green, who was fatally shot outside the re-opening of a beauty supply store at 40th and Telegraph Avenue in Oakland on July 13. Witnesses reported there being a dispute between Green and someone else before the shots were fired.

According to the Mercury News, Dominic Gates is also a rapper, performing under the stage name BNC 4nero. One of the victims in that shooting, 25-year-old Anteasa Collins of Stockton, may have been a sex worker who was being trafficked by Gates.

More details on Dominic Gates

Dominic Gates is a criminal with not just this but multiple other charges so far. Other ones include a previous felony conviction for pimping a girl younger than age 16. He was also arrested on gun charges in June 2023, and charged with failing to register as a sex offender, as Bay Area News Group reported.

He was linked to a June 4, 2023 shootout that took place at a gas station in East Oakland, near the Coliseum, at 66th Avenue and San Leandro Street, in which two people were killed.

Furthermore, as of last fall, there were still no murder charges filed in that case, however, three suspects who were recognized as being on the scene by CCTV footage, including Gates, had other charges filed against them.

More details on Tan DaGod's case

According to The New York Post, Tan DaGod advertised her meet-and-greet at Glamor Beauty Supply in Oakland a few days before hosting the event during the weekend. She was shot dead while hosting a beauty salon’s grand opening around 5 p.m. “I heard some shooting I thought it was part of their music,” one worker at a restaurant across the street told the outlet.

DaGod who was known locally for her rap music was rushed to a local hospital, where she was declared dead. Tributes began to pile up outside the shop within hours of the shooting. It is quite sad that the incident took place in front of dozens of witnesses, in broad daylight and no one could do anything.

As for the late rapper, she was a rising star in Oakland's rap scene, and in a podcast interview with Lil Blood from two years ago she talked about feeling like her life was threatened in Oakland, and that she felt like she could end up either arrested or dead. She also said how she grew up as a tomboy during her younger days.

