6 best anime to watch if you love Attack on Titan

As per Game Rant, Attack on Titan has captivated fanatics for years, with its manga concluding in 2021 and the anime coming into its very last episode. This marks the quit of an era, leaving many fanatics looking for anime that could offer a similar experience.

Neon Genesis Evangelion

This anime, even though it had the best season, has come to be legendary. It's set in a destiny in which Earth is beneath assault from mysterious creatures, and the handiest wish lies in angsty young adults piloting large mechs. Much like Attack on Titan. Streaming only on Netflix.

86 Eighty-Six

Attack on Titan excels in its personal improvement, showcasing how its characters trade because of the horrors they undergo. In a similar vein, 86 Eighty-Six is a war story wherein two states combat the usage of robots. These machines are supposedly independent, but they may be piloted through outcasts who are treated as expendable. The anime makes a specialty of their private struggles and explores the political and social elements of this struggle. Watch 86 Eight - six only on Crunchyroll.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Brotherhood: This modern tradition shares similarities with Attack on Titan. Both delve into issues like human experimentation, obsession, and grief. They additionally discover complex political climates and contact on philosophical ideas. Moreover, each series provides first-rate characters, motion, world-constructing, and animation. Binge-watch the show on Crunchyroll, and Hulu.

Vinland Saga

While the basis of Vinland Saga differs from Attack on Titan, it's nonetheless well worth exploring. Set in the eleventh century, it tells a revenge story amid the warfare between England and the Danish Vikings. It offers a nuanced portrayal of conflict and has garnered acclaim for its storytelling. Stream the show on Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll, and Netflix.

Hell's Paradise

This anime from Spring 2023 combines bloody action, inclined characters, horror factors, and a mysterious island place. Criminals sent to retrieve an immortality elixir face horrors they by no means predicted. The show functions as innovative monster designs and extreme conflicts harking back to Attack on Titan. Hell’s Paradise stream on Crunchyroll.

God Eater

In a world overrun by mammoth creatures, the Fenrir's members use unique weapons to shield humanity. While the tale may also take time to pick up, it gives beautiful action sequences, that are a trademark of Ufotable's diversifications. Stream this show on Crunchyroll.

