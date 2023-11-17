Mr. & Mrs. Smith: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's iconic film to be adapted into series; DEETS inside

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's famous action film, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, is making a comeback as a television series on Amazon Prime Video. Read on to find out the release date, star cast, plot, and more about the upcoming show.

When is the Mr. & Mrs. Smith series going to Be Released?

Scheduled to premiere on February 2, 2024, the show initially faced delays due to strikes by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

Who's the star cast in the Mr. & Mrs. Smith series?

The cast includes actor Donald Glover in the lead role of John Smith, who is also an executive producer for the series. Actress Maya Erskine takes on the role of Jane Smith, while Paul Dano is set to appear in the show.

ALSO READ: 'Very, very enriching in my life': Salma Hayek gushes about her friendship with Angelina Jolie as 'mothers' and 'artists'

What's the plot of the Mr. & Mrs. Smith series?

While the series shares the title with the 2005 movie, the plot takes a new twist. It follows two single strangers, John and Jane, hired independently to work at a mysterious spy agency. The job opens doors to a world of wealth, espionage, travel, and even a coveted brownstone home in New York City. Assigned to an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. Smith, the duo faces a weekly mission while navigating new relationship milestones. As the characters start developing feelings for each other on the job, the series introduces a fresh challenge: genuine romance.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith: Co-creator Donald Glover's insight

Donald Glover, discussing the series with Entertainment Weekly in November 2023, emphasized the differences between the show and the original movie. He expressed his belief that these distinctions would be beneficial for viewers, providing a unique experience. Glover acknowledged the iconic status of the original film but admitted he initially didn't understand its appeal until his friend acquired the rights and pitched the show concept to him.

In his words, “It’s definitely going to be different for a lot of people, which I think is good,” he added, “You can always go back and watch the old one, but this one gives you a different feeling. People are definitely going to be shocked. I just know how much people love the other one, so if everybody’s like, ‘Eh,’ we didn’t do a good job, I hope some people are like, ‘This is better than the original,’ and some people are like, ‘This is far worse.’”

Despite never having watched the Jolie-Pitt movie before, Glover looks forward to presenting a new and surprising take on Mr. & Mrs. Smith that might leave audiences both shocked and delighted.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Roger Waters anti-semitism controversy: Complete timeline explored