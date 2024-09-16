76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Lamorne Morris Wins Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series For Fargo

Lamorne Morris, known for his versatile acting career, won his first Primetime Emmy Award at the 76th Primetime Emmys. This win was also his first nomination. Morris was recognized for his role as Whitley 'Witt' Farr in the fifth season of Noah Hawley's hit anthology series Fargo. Morris won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

During his acceptance speech, Morris thanked everyone involved with Fargo and his friends and family. He said to his daughter, "I told you I would do it. You always doubted me."

Lamorne Morris won in a competitive category featuring a diverse group of actors. Other nominees for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series included Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers), Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer), Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer), John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country), Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry), and Treat Williams, who received a posthumous nomination.

Morris' portrayal of North Dakota State Trooper Whitley 'Witt' Farr, which was introduced in Fargo's fifth season, received high praise. The season ran from November 2023 to January 2024 and focused on dark, crime-ridden stories set in the American Midwest. Morris, who is best known for his comedic performances, played an intense and grounded character in Fargo.

Lamorne Morris, born on August 14, 1983, had a diverse acting resume prior to his acclaimed Fargo role. Morris is best known for his role as Winston Bishop in the Fox sitcom New Girl (2011-2018), but he has also appeared in several TV series and movies. He had significant roles in films such as Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016), Game Night (2018), Jumanji: The Next Level (2019), and Yesterday (2019).

Morris also played Daniel in Call Me Kat, Darrin Morris in Valley of the Boom (2019), a docudrama about the 1990s tech boom, and Keef Knight on Hulu's Woke (2020-2022).

Fargo, created by Noah Hawley and based on the Coen Brothers' 1996 film, has been an acclaimed anthology series since its premiere in 2014. Each season tells a unique story, but they all share thematic elements and some continuity.

The fifth season, set in 2019, revisited the Midwest's cold, crime-ridden landscape. The series, known for its sharp writing and intricate plots, consistently features strong performances, with Morris' portrayal of Whitley Farr standing out. His character, a dedicated and nuanced law enforcement officer, grew to be a fan favorite throughout the season.

