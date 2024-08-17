Fargo Star Lamorne Morris Shares Adorable Clip Of Daughter Making 'Fun' Of Him Crying Over Emmy Nominations; WATCH

Lamorne Morris is not afraid to display affection when it comes to his daughter. Less than a month after receiving an Emmy nomination in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for Fargo, Morris revealed part of his touching response to the exciting event.

Morris recorded a video on Instagram and TikTok where he is seen crying while having a phone call as his 3-year-old daughter, Lily, stands next to him. When Morris begins to cry, Lily notices, "Daddy, are you crying again?" she asks him various times before he says to the person on the phone, "Oh, God. Lily's like, 'Are you crying, Daddy?' " He then takes a moment to tell her, "Yes, baby. Daddy's crying."

First-time Emmy nominee Lamorne Morris also captured the funny moment in the car when his daughter made fun of him after he got the call about the nomination.

The comments from his friends applauded the post with Sheaun McKinney saying, "This is awesome" and Brandon Mychal Smith referring to it as a beautiful king.

Morris has expressed pride over the video in an interview with Hoda and Jenna on Today on Tuesday, 13th August.

Lamorne Morris believes that children should know that they should cry when they are sad or even when they are happy. He said that his daughter has witnessed him cry and she wants to know why a man would cry in such instances as when he is sad or grieving. At this moment, he is laughing and crying at the same time, which puzzled her, and she started picking on him.

"I think it's beneficial for young kids to understand the differences between the two and that it's okay to cry, whether you're sad or happy," he said.

"There are times where she'll see me cry, maybe if I'm sad or because I lost someone, and she's trying to understand what that means," continued Morris. "And in this occasion, because I'm laughing and crying she's confused and making fun of me."

Reflecting on their close bond, the New Girl alum admitted that his daughter has him wrapped around her finger. Even though he tries to set boundaries, he humorously notes that things usually end up going her way.

Lamorne Morris, who joined the fifth season of Fargo as North Dakota Deputy Witt Farr, recently reflected on his Emmy nomination with his signature humor. In a July Instagram post, he joked about the nomination, saying, "Thank you to the @TelevisionAcad for finally recognizing all my hard work on New Girl! Although I believe it’s a lock, I do see I’m nominated alongside @RobertDowneyJr who stole my role in Tropic Thunder. My fellow nominees and I won’t let this slide.

Morris also expressed his gratitude for the honor, adding, "This is a great honor and I couldn’t be more excited! Truly blessed to work with such a talented cast and crew! Special thank you Noah for the opportunity and trusting me to bring Witt Farr to life! Go @fargo."

The 76th Primetime Emmys will air on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024.

