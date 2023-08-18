Fargo Season 5: When will the award-winning series return? Release date, time, plot and more

Fargo is making its grand return, it's even more star-studded than before! For the past four seasons of this anthology series, viewers have been treated to the entertaining and sometimes comical escapades of a quirky bunch of characters living mainly in Minnesota and North Dakota. These good-hearted folks may have the best intentions, but just like the Coen brothers' 1996 movie, the show takes small-town Midwest drama and turns up the intensity with a generous helping of enigmatic puzzles, chaos, and crime. The previous seasons showcased big names like Kieran Culkin, Kirsten Dunst, Billy Bob Thornton, Ewan McGregor, and Chris Rock.

Meet the cast of Fargo's thrilling new season

At the forefront of the cast, this time is Jon Hamm, taking on the role of Sheriff Roy Tillman, based in North Dakota. He's determinedly pursuing Dorothy “Dot” Lyon (played by Juno Temple), an apparently ordinary housewife who unexpectedly becomes entangled with the law in both Minnesota and North Dakota. Set in the year 2019, Sheriff Roy is on the verge of capturing a suspect like never before. Meanwhile, his son Gator (portrayed by Joe Keery) aspires to walk in his father's law enforcement footsteps, yet continually struggles to meet Roy's high standards. This dynamic prompts the Sheriff to seek assistance from a wanderer named “Ole Munch” (depicted by Sam Spruell).

A series that has won the award

Just like in its previous seasons, the creative team behind the latest Fargo installment aims to spin a complex tale with intriguing characters, ready to unveil a series of unexpected twists. Along the journey, the production has impressed critics, securing numerous Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominations and victories. After a three-year hiatus, fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming episodes, set to debut with a thrilling two-episode premiere on FX, on November 21, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET/PT, followed by streaming on Hulu the next day.

