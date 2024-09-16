76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Jean Smart Bags Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series For Hacks Marking Her 6th Win

Jean Smart, 73, added another Emmy Award to her shelf! The actress won the Outstanding Lead Actress Award for her work in Hacks. She won the hearts of the audience with her witty speech.

The veteran star got a standing ovation as she grabbed the sixth Emmy on Sunday, September 15. She began her speech by expressing gratitude to the audience and said that it was “very humbling.”

Smart further joked that she appreciated that because she does not “get enough attention” and quipped that she was "serious.” She then proceeded to thank individuals involved in the series along with honoring her agent, whom she mentioned had planned to retire.

In her impressive decades-long career, Smart has received 13 Emmy nominations as of yet. She also grabbed the prestigious award wind in the same category for Hacks back in 2021 and 2022.

The nominees were interesting this year in this category. The list of other contenders included Kristen Wiig for Palm Royal, Ayo Ediberi for The Bear, Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary, Maya Rudolph for Loot, and Selena Gomez for Only Murders In The Building.

The 73-year-old actress previously opened up about the script for the comedy series. She conversed with the Hollywood Reporter in June and expressed that when she went through the script, that was everything she could possibly desire for her next gig.

The veteran star shared that she needed to be sure that the real stand-ups could be convinced that she was a comic. She further expressed that she had never been a comedian, “so they were the real litmus test. And I passed, I think!”

The aforementioned shop also stars Hannah Einbinder, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Megan Stalter, Poppy Liu, Jane Adams, Paul W. Downs, Rose Abdoo, Johnny Sibilly, Mark Indelicato, Martha Kelly, Luenell, and Joe Mande.

Apart from Smart’s work as Deborah Vance in the aforementioned series, she has also worked on many other acclaimed projects, including Designing Women, Frasier, Mare of Easttown, The Accountant, A Simple Favour, Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey, and many more.

