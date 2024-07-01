90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 8 Episode 16 Recap And More To Know

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? aired its latest episode leaving fans agape with all the twists and turns in the love stories, on Sunday, June 30. There was an equal share of joyful and emotional moments. Patrick and Thais revisited a special place while Jasmine and Gino worked through a rift.

Emilie and Kobe’s Cameroonian wedding was the most anticipated highlight of Episode 16 as viewers witnessed the coming together of two vibrant cultures in addition to Michael’s return to the United States.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever Season 8 Episode 16 recap

Gino and Jasmine feud over her pageant walk

Season 8 Episode 16 unraveled with Gino and Jasmine Pineda fighting over her pageant walk. She acted on her passion and participated in a beauty pageant which her partner Gino did not approve of.

During Jasmine’s swimsuit runway walk, he stepped in to catch a glimpse of her girlfriend but later reviewed it as “not good. Hurt by his comments, Jasmine forbade him from attending any of her rehearsals again.

Loren uncovers mommy-makeover

Loren finally unwrapped her recovering face following her mommy-makeover surgery in Episode 16 and revealed herself to Alexei. She also went out shopping for clothes with her new look prepping for her date.

Alexei received Loren’s makeover quite positively but the two eventually drifted toward a disagreement after she mentioned going back to work soon.

Patrick and Thais revisit the place where they first met

Viewers saw Patrick and Thais have an emotional moment as they revisited the restaurant where they had first met. He also opened his heart out to Thais and expressed being hurt by his father’s absence in his adolescent years. Thais suggested he go on a vacation with his father which would help them restore their bond.

Michael makes it to the USA

Angela’s doubts about Michael were shortly resolved as the couple were seen making up in the June 30 episode. However, she was still not convinced about her partner’s plans to marry her but decided to go on with his visa process.

Michael finally arrived in the US with his future wife Angela, fulfilling his long dream and years of wait.

Ashley and Manuel fuss over contacting the mother of his children

Ashley’s suspicion was confirmed after Manuel accepted he had contacted the mother of his two children in Ecuador. However, he denied sending any money to her after Ashley confronted him about her doubts.

She was upset by his confession and they got into a dispute but Manuel did not do much to convince her saying, “I can’t take it anymore.”

Emilie and Kobe tied the knot in Cameroonian style

In the highly awaited segment of the episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Emilie and Kobe concluded their Cameroonian wedding filled with heartfelt moments. Kobe’s pal took the opportunity to share a few words about the couple’s relationship and blessed the couple with lifelong happiness.

Rob teases complicated relationship with ex-Sophie

Sophie and Rob haven’t been able to lose touch despite separating a year ago. In Episode 16, viewers saw Rob return to his hometown in Kansas City, where he once described himself as being a “hoe” in the past.

He was seen flirting with waitresses at the bar and breaking it to a woman that he was in a “very complicated situation.”

Will there be a 90-Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9?

With Season 8 nearing its finale, fans have been waiting for news on a season renewal. Season 9 is expected to be in the works but TLC has not confirmed the update yet. Hence, there has been no announcement of an official date.

TLC will reportedly decide if the show shall go on for another season depending on the performance of Season 8.

Therefore, an update on Season 9 will likely surface soon after the ongoing season concludes.

