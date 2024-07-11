90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Why Are Nicole & Mahmoud Absent From Season 8; Explored

Nicole Sherbiny and Mahmoud El Sherbiny have been notably absent from the eighth season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? since May 2024, sparking curiosity among viewers. Nicole's journey began on Season 4 of The Other Way, where she worked two jobs in Los Angeles—delivering meals and retailing clothing from her home.

Nicole was considering divorce after four years of marriage to Mahmoud, an Egyptian, after their obvious differences were showcased on the show. Unlike other couples on the show, Nicole and Mahmoud's nine-year age gap was scarcely a source of friction; rather, it was their stark cultural contrasts.

Nicole's strong-willed nature clashed with Mahmoud's strict adherence to Muslim practices, creating significant challenges in their relationship. As Nicole struggled to adapt to his expectations, Mahmoud expected her to conform to his authority.

The couple’s discreet behavior on social media, makes it impossible to tell if they are still together. However, in February 2024, something happened that caused followers to raise questions about their relationship.

How Did Mahmoud and Nicole Meet?

For Nicole, it was love at first sight. Taking a break from her fashion career, she embarked on a spiritual journey through Egypt. Nicole met Mahmoud, the employee of a fabric store, by chance on the last day of her trip.

The "super cute boy," with large biceps and dark eyes, piqued her interest. Nicole laughed when Mahmoud jokingly asked her to marry him, to which she replied with a spontaneous "Yes." Before returning to the United States, she spent the entire day with Mahmoud, unaware that she would find herself back in Egypt seven days later.

Nicole Tried Her Luck Living in Egypt

Nicole had already withdrawn Mahmoud's request for a visa. In Egypt, Nicole attended two wedding ceremonies and made the decision to convert to Islam. She kept her living situation with Mahmoud a secret from her family.

However, Nicole could not handle the cultural changes and felt compelled to return to the United States. Despite taking multiple trips from LA to Egypt, she canceled Mahmoud's spousal visa application and decided to divorce him. On The Other Way, Nicole tried to give their marriage another shot but realized that Mahmoud would never change.

