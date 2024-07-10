‘They're So Excited: Meghan Trainor Shares Reaction To First Cruise Trip In Royal Caribbean’s Utopia Of The Seas

Meghan Trainor is taking on the duties of a godmother. The Grammy winner will hop on a new Royal Caribbean ship’s inaugural cruise with her entire family and multiple fans later this month. Enthralled, Trainor and her family can hardly contain their excitement.

The singer talked about her son Riley being super pumped for his first-ever vacation whereas her elder brother Ryan was the most stoked of all. The lavish voyage will also feature a live concert by Trainor.

Meghan Trainor is looking forward to the Royal Caribbean cruise

Royal Caribbean named Meghan Trainor, 30, as the Godmother of their new ship, Utopia of the Seas on Friday, July 5. While the star strives to live up to her godmotherly duties, she is filled with exhilaration to be aboard with her whole family.

The NO singer shared that her 3-year-old son, Riley, actor, and husband Daryl Sabara, her parents, and elder brother Ryan are all tagging along for the inaugural three-night cruise to The Bahamas on Utopia of the Seas, starting July 15.

“My son is coming, my husband's coming, my parents are coming because they've never been on a cruise before. They're so excited,” Trainor told People this week. The forthcoming trip will be Riley’s “first vacation,” she says adding that he is fond of big ships and is thrilled to finally jump aboard on one.

However, the All About That Bass singer marked her elder brother, Ryan as the “most excited,” who said this was his sister’s coolest achievement yet.

Besides the family time, Trainor will also entertain 52 of her fans, who won a cruise lottery contest out of a 20,000 pool, with a live performance aboard. She plans to sing All About That Bass, with her “sparkly bejeweled ukelele” to fit into the godmotherly image.

The concert will take place on “the coolest stage”, the open-air AquaTheater at Royal Caribbean’s private island, CocoCay, in The Bahamas.

Why was Meghan Trainor named as the Godmother of a ship?

It is a maritime tradition to announce a godparent for a ship, who shall christen the vessel with good luck before it sails off on its first voyage, People reported.

Royal Caribbean International President and chief executive, Michael Bayley said in a statement that Meghan Trainor “embodies” their motto for the cruise in every aspect, from her persona to her music. They are thrilled to welcome her as the godmother to match “Utopia’s big weekend energy,” per World of Cruising.

Therefore, the singer will christen the Utopia before it officially sails off in Port Canaveral in Florida on July 19, following the three-night event.

Although, Meghan Trainor is not the first celebrity to have been honored with the title. She joins the list of Hannah Waddingham, Kelly Clarkson, Princess Dianna, Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Hudson, Queen Elizabeth II, Pitbull, and Kate Middleton among others, per Southampton Cruise Centre.

Moreover, Utopia of the Seas ranked as the second-largest cruise in the world, with 23 bars, two casinos, five pools, several water slides, and game rooms. It flaunts 18 decks with the capacity of 5,668 passengers, per Travel Weekly.

