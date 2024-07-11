MaXXXine Director Ti West Talks About The Academy's Relationship With Horror Movies

Ti West has recently been vocal about Hollywood's historical disdain for the horror genre, coinciding with the release of his latest film, MaXXXine. The third installment in the X series stars Mia Goth, who is fast rising to fame as a modern scream queen. This resurgence of discussion has once again brought into focus the Oscars and the Academy's past tendency to overlook horror performances.

In particular, Mia Goth's outstanding performance in Pearl, the MaXXXine prequel, has reignited these discussions. Despite her talent and the film's positive response, horror often finds itself marginalized during award seasons. While West was on tour for MaXXXine, he didn’t shy away from voicing his opinions, sparking renewed debate on this ongoing issue in the industry.

MaXXXine's mission to redefine cinema

West's words have spiced up the promotional tour by confronting industry preconceptions and advocating for horror to be acknowledged as a legitimate and impactful genre.

With Mia Goth at the helm, MaXXXine intends not only to entertain but also push the boundaries of horror in the eyes of critics and viewers alike. This tour is more than just promoting a film; it's about defending the genre's position in the cinematic landscape.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, West discussed the Academy's somewhat snobby attitude towards genre films, particularly horror.

When asked about Mia Goth's exceptional performances in Pearl and MaXXXine and whether the Academy might reconsider its attitude towards horror, West suggested that it depends on the film and its marketing strategy. He believes that success in a role doesn't automatically lead to an award nomination and it takes a lot of work to be on the trail for something like that.

The rising recognition of horror films in the film industry

In recent years, the film business has changed its perspective towards the horror genre. All it needs to do is lean more in the direction of accepting the family's outcast. A24's contribution to making arthouse horror has been truly remarkable, with their works gaining recognition as award-worthy with each passing year.

Fortunately, "elevated horror" has vanished, and cinema critics no longer need an excuse to acknowledge that horror can be creative and pertinent from a more scholarly standpoint.

It is only a matter of time before shows like MaXXXine are listed on the ballots. Some horror "warriors" have done a terrific job of, at least, raising the pertinent question: What does horror have that the Academy is terrified of? Regardless of the genre, a performance is a performance, so why weren't Lupita Nyong'o or Toni Collette nominated for Hereditary or Us? Horror movies have rarely won significant awards, despite many nominations being made.

Misery, The Exorcist, Rosemary's Baby, and The Silence of the Lambs—which won the big five Oscars—are a few that defied the trend. As we await the next Academy Awards, MaXXXine stands poised to challenge conventions and perhaps become the next unexpected recipient of a prestigious trophy.

