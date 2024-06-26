90 Day Fiance: The Real Reason Why Rob Cheated on Sophie Revealed, Check It Out

Love is found through Instagram, an international movie, and the highs and lows of reality TV. Yes, we’re talking about Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. Rob, an aspiring actor from Los Angeles, and Sophie, a social media influencer from London, met online.

They quickly fell in love, and Sophie flew across the Atlantic to spend two months with Rob in LA. After she moved in with Rob, she came to know about his online cheating habits. Despite forgiving him and getting married, their relationship struggled with trust issues. Now, the real reason behind Rob’s betrayal has come to light. Let’s take a look at the same.

A rocky start to romance

Sophie Sierra, a 25-year-old initiated contact by sliding into Rob (33-year-old). What began as an exciting long-distance romance soon turned into a tumultuous relationship. Early in their relationship, cracks began to show that Rob had been engaging in online cheating. She found that Rob was receiving explicit videos from another woman on Snapchat. Despite this, she chose to forgive Rob.

But with the initial forgiveness, the trust issues persisted. Sophie continued to uncover Rob’s interactions with multiple women online. This led to ongoing fights and mistrust. Continuously uncovering him cheating on her, Sophie packed up her bags and left him.

Rob confesses that he needs female attention

Their relationship faced an issue when Sophie discovered Rob’s infidelity. Rob later opened up about his behavior, citing childhood experiences that influenced his need for female attention. In messages to a friend, he admitted, “I have childhood trauma when it comes to female attention. When girls started showing interest in me, I got addicted to feeling wanted.”

Sophie had a tough childhood because her mother struggled with addiction. This made her life very unstable and she deeply desired a stable and secure family environment. When she moved to Austin, Texas, with Rob, she hoped to have a stable life. While moving in with Rob she wanted to have that family that she always longed for. But things were quite different than what she expected. And, the lack of trust, instability contributed to her decision to separate.

Have Sophie and Rob filed for divorce?

According to reports, Sophie and Rob parted ways after less than a year of getting married. She moved out in May 2023 and has been living with a friend since then. Reports claim that they haven’t filed for divorce. But according to the show 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, they are no longer together.

But rumors suggest that Rob has moved on with a new girlfriend in 2024. This hints at a possible new chapter in their personal life. Their relationship struggles were documented on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. And, reports suggest that even after the split Rob and Sophie have managed to remain friends.

