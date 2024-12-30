A Complete Unknown Director James Mangold And Timothée Chalamet Reflect On How They Brought The Film To Life

A Complete Unknown is ruling at the box office. With so much to watch in the film, there’s also a lot to learn about what went on behind the scenes. In a recent interview, director James Mangold and actor Timothée Chalamet opened up about their tireless work on the project and how Bob Dylan himself played a role in its creation.

As per Deadline, the movie took five years to make it to the screen, with its screenplay written by Jay Cocks. It’s also reported that Mangold had Timothee Chalamet in mind from the very beginning. The two had first met at a hotel in Toronto when Ford v Ferrari was premiering at TIFF.

Talking about the film, the filmmaker revealed that he initially started writing the script on his own. However, “somewhere in there, Bob Dylan said, ‘Come over and see me,’ and I ended up spending time with him.”

Calling it a gift, Mangold said it was the “emotional energy” he received from the musician that inspired him.

Reflecting on working with the Beautiful Boy actor, the director mentioned, “A huge part of the director-actor thing is to find a groove with each other.”

Describing working with Timothée Chalamet as a “pleasure,” Mangold added that the actor trusts his director and enjoys the collaborative process, which he likened to a “divine collaboration.”

Meanwhile, when asked if he had an interest in the genre that Dylan has been rocking the world with, the Dune actor stated, “Not particularly, no.”

Chalamet recalled that one of his friends was a “Dylanologist,” owning a huge black-and-white portrait of the End of the Line singer.

Drawn to the “mystical expressions” of Bob Dylan’s face, Chalamet admitted that he was not fully aware of the heavy impact Dylan’s music had on American culture.

The Call Me by Your Name actor reminisced about the time he prerecorded in Los Angeles and Burbank with Nick Baxter. He stated that during live performances, he felt “more lived-in and more authentic.”

A Complete Unknown also stars Monica Barbaro, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Boyd Holbrook, and even more fabulous actors.

The biopic is adapted from Elijah Wald’s 2015 book, Dylan Goes Electric!: Newport, Seeger, Dylan, and the Night That Split the Sixties.

