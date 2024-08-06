A Criminal Mind Season 3: Renewed? Everything We Know So Far

Fans of Criminal Minds have something to celebrate! The series, which originally aired from 2005 to 2020, has been revived with a new twist in Criminal Minds: Evolution. The reboot will follow the adventures of the FBI’s Behavioural Analysis Unit (BAU) as they tackle complex criminal cases.

After the successful release of Season 2 on June 6, 2024, Paramount Plus announced that they were renewing the show for a third season. Let’s dive into what we know so far about Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 3.

Paramount+ surprised fans with the quick renewal of Criminal Minds: Evolution for Season 3. This announcement came right after the premiere of Season 2. The network recognized the show’s success and popularity and they wanted to keep the momentum going. Fans really liked the central storyline revolving around the mysterious Gold Star killer.

The move from single episodes to a continuous storyline has been exciting for many viewers. Season 3 isn't just more of the same; it's a fresh take on the series that will keep viewers thrilled.

Filming for Season 3 is set to start later in 2024. According to reports, the network aims to keep a yearly release schedule. This means fans can expect new episodes regularly, which is great for keeping the momentum going.

While no specific release date has been announced yet, fans can expect new episodes to release in late 2024 or early 2025. This timing aims to keep the momentum of the series strong and retain viewer engagement.

The cast for Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 3 remains a bit of a mystery. However, fans can expect to see familiar faces return. Joe Mantegna will likely reprise his role as David Rossi. While Paget Brewster is expected to return as Emily Prentiss, Kristen Vangsness, known for her role as Penelope Garcia, also might come back.

In a recent Instagram post, Ryan James Hatanaka, who plays Tyler Green, also confirmed his return. He said, "S3, here we come.”

Fans are hopeful for the return of Matthew Gray and Shemar Moore. Although it hasn’t been confirmed officially, fans want to see Gubler as Spencer Reid and Shemar Moore as Derek Morgan. Despite their absence in Seasons 1 and 2, there’s still hope that both characters could make an appearance in Season 3. Gubler’s Reid could easily come back for a special assignment, while Moore’s Morgan might find a way to return.

As for the plot of Season 3, fans can expect the story to pick up from the Season 2 finale. The Gold Star storyline, which has been a central focus, will likely continue to shape the direction of the upcoming season.

Showrunner Erica Messer has hinted at intriguing developments, saying, “It’s everybody... JJ and Lewis have really big stories this season.”

Season 17 of Criminal Minds wrapped up its intricate case with an intense finale. The FBI Behavioural Analysis Unit (BAU) was chasing the conspiracy theorists behind the Gold Star program. Throughout the season, Jade (Liana Liberato) and Damien (David Garelik) are key figures, both victims of a sinister psycho-grooming program. By the end, three of the five trained assassins are dead, leaving only Jade and the mysterious Peter B.

The season ended with an explosive cliffhanger. Jade destroys Frank Church’s (Tuc Watkins) compound, where he had been grooming failed experiments into killers.

