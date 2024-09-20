‘A Gift That Kept On Giving’: David Beckham Recalls Falling In Love With His Wife Victoria Beckham At First Sight

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have been one of the power couples in the Hollywood industry. While the duo have been married for the past 25 years now, the actor-athlete opened up on how his love story began on the soccer field, where he played sports in 1997.

Beckham revealed to the People Magazine that for him it was a love at first sight kind of situation. As the actor met with Victoria and talked, the couple went on dates, and Beckham found out how strong a woman she is.

While talking to the media portal, the documentary star recalled, "Well, of course. She was a Spice Girl and sexy and beautiful and charming," as a response to when he was asked if it was a love at first sight for him. The actor went on to state, "Then I found out what a strong woman she is. So it's again the gift that kept on giving."

After dating for two years, the couple tied the knot on July 4, 1999, and have been going strong ever since. The duo shares four kids: Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, and Harper Beckham.

Detailing their first meeting, the former soccer player claimed that Victoria was present at his game, when in the past he played for Manchester United.

Moreover, the actor-soccer player spilled the beans over his new transition of visiting the farm, as his chickens are often spotted on his Instagram account. The 49-year-old actor claimed, "My wife gets a lot of content out of the chickens.” He further added, "I'm down a chicken. The others are doing great. I'm sure you're going to be seeing a lot more content.”

Further in the conversation, David credited his wife for inspiring him to try new looks, as he talked about the fashion influencer at the Bowers and Wilkins event in NYC. "To be honest, she always looks good. It's a good problem but it's a problem. She always looks great. So it's a pretty easy job for me,” he revealed.

"When I put something on, I know from her reaction whether I need to take it off or whether I need to keep it on.” David Beckham said further.

Recently, the duo celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary, and both David and Victoria twinned in purple outfits, with red detailing in the clothes.

