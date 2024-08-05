David Beckham Shares PHOTOS Of Wife Victoria From Their Italian Vacation; Calls Her ‘Annoyingly Elegant’

The soccer legend David Beckham is on an Italian vacation with his wife, Victoria Beckham, who seems to be annoying him with her effortless elegance! David, 49, shared several snaps of their getaway to paradise, one with the former Spice Girl sitting on a patio chair and reading a book, wearing a black sundress and a big dramatic sun hat.

The sportsman shared the picture on his Instagram story and wrote “Annoyingly elegant” over the photo. Another snap shared by David featured the model in a black swimsuit with a plunging neckline and sunglasses. He gushed over his wife and wrote, “I Mean” over the picture with a smiley face tongue-out emoji.

The couple, who recently celebrated their 25th anniversary, were seen chilling on a sunset boat ride and exploring the villages off of Italian coasts in the snaps they shared. An Italian vacation is incomplete without some lip-smacking food! David posted an array of aesthetic pictures of spaghetti, prawns, and some meat.

The couple were joined by Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana while dining at Michelin Star restaurant Quattro Passi in Nerano, Naples. The fine dine platter included “crispy red prawns”, tomato water jelly, spaghetti, fusilli, and a beautifully plated entree with red meat and greens.

He also shared a snap of their pistachio ice cream ice-cream dessert, which David described as "ridiculous," but in the best way possible, he also tagged the restaurant and thanked them.

Advertisement

A few weeks earlier, the couple went on a boat ride in France with their kids Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 13. Victoria gave a shout-out to their oldest, Brooklyn, 25, and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, who missed the family vacation!