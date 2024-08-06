A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder: Emma Myers REVEALS She Learned British Accent In Two Weeks For Show

Emma Myers has been lauded for her performance in the latest Netflix release, Good Girl’s Guide to Murder. The actress portrayed the character of Pip Fitz-Amobi. While speaking to Variety, the actress revealed that she learned the British accent in only two weeks to prepare for the role.

Myers, who rose to fame with the Jenna Ortega starrer Wednesday, shared that her character in the movie is quite different from the roles she has portrayed earlier. While talking to the media portal, the actress also opened up about the injuries.

"Yes, honestly, I was very hesitant to take the role because the time from signing on to starting to film was only two weeks," Myers answered the interviewer's question about the challenges she had learning the accent and picking up the pace during the scenes. The actress also stated that initially, she was hesitant to sign up for the project but revealed that she was guided well by the dialect coach.

Further into the conversation, the actress was asked if she found any similarities with the character in Good Girl’s Guide to Murder. Myers revealed that the character has its own unique characteristics, which make it stand out from normal people.

She also claimed, “I haven’t done a character like Pip before—Pip’s a lot more like me, and I haven’t really done many characters that are closer to my personality, so I thought that would be fun. Most people assume that it’s easy to play a character that’s like you, but it’s actually way harder, and I wanted that challenge.”

Myers further added, “She really loves people and wants to help people and when she gets in it, she can’t let it go. And I kind of get the same way when I’m in something, and I just have to see it done. So I was totally excited to play her.”

The Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is based on the novel of the same name by Holly Jackson. As the fans compare the novel with the show's first season, they claim that the story of the series is different from that of the novel. While sharing her insights, Myers said, “I think because we only have six episodes, the book is big, and it’s hard to fit every single detail in there that’s not important to the plot. Because you only have a certain amount of time.”

The Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is available to stream on Netflix.

