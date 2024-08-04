Emma Myers' Hit Series A Good Girl's Guide To Murder Features Songs From Billie Eilish, Beach House & More; See Complete Soundtrack List HERE

Emma Myers raises the bar for upcoming projects with her latest hit Netflix series. Pip Fitz-Amobi, played by Emma Myers, is the center of attention in Holly Jackson’s A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder series adaptation. This young adult murder mystery series effectively mixes comedy and suspense moments, with a soundtrack that suits both the happy and scary times.

The first season premiered on Netflix on August 1st and is based on Holly Jackson’s bestselling crime trilogy, starting with its initial book. The story revolves around seventeen-year-old amateur detective Pippa, who investigates the vanishing of Andie Bell. Andie was murdered five years ago when she was still in high school in the small town of Little Kilton, England.

The whole town, including the police, believes Sal, Andie’s boyfriend, is guilty because he killed himself right after her death was suspected. Pip teams up with Ravi, Sal’s younger brother, to clear his name. Full of surprises, it eventually ends with an astonishing finale that keeps the viewers glued to their seats. However, adding to the thrill of the series is its killer soundtrack.

The music score contains some famous tracks from a mix of well-blended genres. Notable among them are Billie Eilish’s you should see me in a crown, Coffee by Sylvan Esso, and AWOLNATION’s Sail, among others. Additionally, Beach House’s Take Care elevates the mood quietly in one episode, while Yonaka’s song titled Seize the Power features in Episode 2 as well as being included in the trailer.

Below are some featured songs by episode in the Netflix series A Good Girl's Guide to Murder:

Episode 1

As Pip decides on her school project, the following songs play:

The Feminine Urge by The Last Dinner Party

A New Error by Moderat

In the Big Mood by BBC Big Band

Gunshot by Lykke Li

Episode 2

As Ravi joins hands with Pip to investigate the murder, these tracks are featured:

Seize the Power by Yonaka

Wet Dream by Wet Leg

Me and the Devil by Gil Scott-Heron

Midnight by Siobhan Sainte

Episode 3

Pip goes to a rave accompanied by a mixed-genre score including:

Sail by AWOLNATION

Guillotine by Mansionair & NMBe

Patient Zero (feat. Brett Castro) by Starmaxx

Osiris by Matstubs & Rfen

Funnel of Love by SQÜRL (feat. Madeline Follin)

Episode 4

Featured songs include:

you should see me in a crown by Billie Eilish

Since Last Wednesday by Highasakite

Take Care by Beach House

Episode 5

The climax is endowed with:

Concrete Over Water by Jockstrap

Episode 6 (Finale)

As Emma Myers solves the murder mystery, the following tracks play in the background: