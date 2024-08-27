'A Hat-Trick Is Three Goals': Richard Armitage Teases Release Window And Exciting Details For Netflix's Missing You

Richard Armitage has hinted at when Netflix’s latest Harlan Coben adaptation, Missing You, might be available for streaming.

Known for his roles in The Hobbit trilogy, Captain America: The First Avenger, and Oceans 8, Armitage has become well-known for his work with Harlan Coben, appearing in three Netflix adaptations of Coben's books: The Stranger, Stay Close, and Fool Me Once.

In Missing You, Armitage will be joined by Rosalind Eleazar, Jessica Plummer, Ashley Walters, and James Nesbitt. In an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com, Armitage shared his excitement about Missing You and gave an update on the series and when it might come to Netflix.

Armitage said, "That has all wrapped up now. It was amazing. I couldn't believe my luck when I was asked to come back for a third time to do Fool Me Once, and I raised my eyebrows and said, 'Are you sure?'" He added that they even asked him to come for a fourth time, and he said to them that they're, crazy but he would love to be on board.

He describes himself as their "lucky underpants," suggesting that they believe they can’t do a project without him. He notes that from The Stranger to Stay Close to Fool Me Once, the adaptations have gradually built a strong following.

Advertisement

He understands why this is the case, pointing out that Harlan Coben is a master of cliffhangers. Coben’s books are engaging page-turners that adapt brilliantly into television dramas.

Armitage told the Radio Times, "I think Netflix has just realised that his back catalogue, his canon of work, is just deliciously adaptable, and they could just keep going like this for probably the next 10 years, and I don't know if I'll be in all of them. I never say never. A hat-trick is three goals, isn't it? I think a poker is four - I'm about to do the Harlan Coben poker."

The North And South Actor hinted at the release window for the movie, saying, "But, yeah, it's a great story, slightly shorter in format, but starring Lenny Henry and my co-star from Uncle Vanya, Rosalind Eleazar. So yeah, I look forward to seeing that, I think January next year."

Advertisement

The original novel, Missing You, is a New York Times bestseller from 2014. It’s a thriller about New York detective Kat Donovan, who discovers her ex-fiancé on a dating site years after he broke her heart. Her search leads her into a deeper conspiracy.

ALSO READ: Are Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Moving Out of Hollywood Following It Ends With Us Drama? Rumors Explained