Jr NTR CONFIRMS Devara Part 2 to be in works; says ‘Sequel will happen, just paused it for…’

Jr NTR recently attended the success meet for Mad Square, where he interacted with the public. During the event, the actor shared details about his upcoming ventures and confirmed that Devara Part 2 is in the works.

The RRR actor said, “Some are saying that Devara 2 will not happen. I have to say that the sequel is definitely happening. We are just facing a small pause due to the Prasanth Neel project.” (loosely translated from Telugu).

At the same event, Jr NTR revealed that he will be collaborating with director Nelson Dilipkumar for a film that will mark the director's third venture in Telugu cinema. The movie is expected to be produced by Naga Vamsi, with Anirudh Ravichander returning to compose the tracks and scores.

As for Devara Part 1, the movie, directed by Koratala Siva, was released in 2024. The action-packed drama, starring Jr NTR in the lead role, is the first installment in a duology. It follows the story of Devara, the chieftain of a coastal village, who has a fierce feud with his counterpart Bhaira over arms smuggling through the Red Sea.

The film ended on a cliffhanger, receiving mixed reviews from critics but proving to be a successful venture at the box office. Devara Part 1 marked Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu debut and featured an ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and others.

On Jr NTR’s work front, he will soon be seen in the Bollywood film War 2. The Ayan Mukerji directorial, starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead, will serve as the sequel to the 2019 film War and the next addition to the YRF Spy Universe.

With Jr NTR playing the main antagonist, War 2 is set to hit theaters on August 14, 2025. Additionally, Jr NTR is also working on his project with director Prasanth Neel, tentatively titled Dragon (NTRNEEL).

