Loveyapa on OTT: Netizens ‘unexpectedly’ like Khushi Kapoor, Junaid Khan’s romantic comedy; call it ‘light-hearted & fun loving’
The romantic comedy Loveyapa, starring Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan, recently made its way to OTT, and netizens have shared their reactions after watching the film.
The romantic comedy Loveyapa was released in cinemas on February 7, 2025. It marked the big screen debut of Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan. The film didn’t perform well at the box office. Almost two months after its theatrical release, the movie has arrived on OTT. Netizens who have watched it on JioHotstar shared their reviews. They ‘unexpectedly’ liked the film and called it ‘light-hearted & fun loving.’
Many people took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions after watching Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s Loveyapa on OTT. They praised the humor in the movie and also appreciated the performances of the lead pair.
One person said, “I just finished watching #loveyapa on @JioHotstar. Both #Junaidkhan and #Kushikapoor did fantastic work. After so long, finally seeing some light-hearted & fun-loving comedy movie.”
A user wrote, “yall i kinda like loveyapa (unexpectedly).”
Another netizen stated, “Unpopular opinion But #Loveyapa was a fun to watch, #khushikapoor definitely have potential #junaidkhan is a good actor, khushi has got a good comic timing overall the film was a fun watch (3.5 stars).”
One tweet read, “Just saw Loveyapa and it is actually a good movie, Junaid and Khushi did a good job as well. Kiku Sharda was amazing. A strong message for this generation as well.”
A review mentioned, “Just watched it on #JioHotstar #Loveyapa I don’t know why there was so much negative publicity of this movie it’s such a well made film with good message . Both lead actors #khushikapoor and @JunaidkhanREAL have acted well. Worth a watch and definitely worth praise.”
Another user said, “loveyapa is actually good NGL. It jokes are general no forced wahi accha lag rha hai.”
Presented by AGS Entertainment and Phantom, Loveyapa is a Phantom Studios production. Alongside Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, the cast includes Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Kiku Sharda, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Nikhil Mehta, Yuktam Khosla, Kunj Anand, and more. The Gen Z love story is directed by Advait Chandan. The film started streaming on JioHotstar on April 4, 2025.
