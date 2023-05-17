100+ Emotional Missing You Quotes For Those You Love And Miss

Feeling the absence of a friend, family member, or someone dear to you is always a challenging emotion to endure. Whether it's your parents or a long-distance lover, saying “I miss you” is enough to make anyone understand how much you miss their absence, but with some emotional and uplifting missing you quotes, you can make the person feel more special and loved.

Amongst a sea of quotations all over the internet, it is sometimes difficult to choose the one that expresses your true feelings. So, to make your search easier, we've compiled a list of popular and effective missing quotes, for your loved ones.

Don't forget to choose the best quote among these 100+ options to make your loved one feel loved and cherished.

100+ Missing You Quotes To Express Your Deepest Emotions

Missing you Quotes for Her

Regardless of whether your loved ones are physically near you or separated by distance, the impact of heartfelt words can transcend those barriers and deeply touch the souls of the people you wish to express your love to. Discover the perfect quote, ranging from heartfelt to adorable, that perfectly matches the personality of the individuals you intend to send them to.

“I’ll hold you in my heart, till I can hold you in my arms” – Eddy Arnold “I only miss you when I'm breathing." – Jason Derulo “I miss your voice because it is a symphony; your scent because it is a treasure; your smile because it is a jewel; your hug because it is a masterpiece; and your kiss because it is a miracle.” – Matshona Dhliwayo "Love is missing someone whenever you're apart, but somehow feeling warm inside because you're close in heart." – Kay Knudsen “Missing someone and not being able to see them is the worst feeling ever.” – Nathanael Richmond "Life is so short, so fast the lone hours fly, we ought to be together, you and I." – Henry Alford "Missing someone enlightens how the person means to you and broadens the feelings shared." – Unarine Ramaru "I miss you in the way that clouds miss the sky." – Gemma Troy “You can love someone so much, but you can never love people as much as you can miss them.” – John Green Your absence has gone through me like a thread through a needle. Everything I do is stitched with its color." – W.S. Merwin “How strange to dream of you even when I am wide awake.” – David Jones "I miss you like the sun misses the flowers, like the sun misses the flowers in the depths of winter, instead of beauty to direct its light to, the heart hardens like the frozen world which your absence has banished me to." – William C. Hannan "I miss you in ways that not even words can understand." – Gemma Troy "Sometimes, it's not just about missing someone, it's wondering if they're missing you too." – Anonymous “His eyes missed her as much as the rest of him.” – Rainbow Rowell “The world is very quiet without you around.” – Lemony Snicket “Trees quiet without the birds, My heart quiet without you.” – Terri Guillemets "What is the opposite of two? A lonely me, a lonely you." – Richard Wilbur “The silence isn’t so bad, till I look at my hands and feel sad. Because the spaces between my fingers are right where yours fit perfectly.” – Owl City “Wanting you to come back before anyone notices part of my world has not moved since you left.” – Brian Andreas “First when I was apart from you, this world did not exist, nor any other. Second, whatever I was looking for was always you.” – Rumi “When I am with you I feel alive, like you are the missing part of me. And when I’m not with you I can’t stand it, I feel lost.” – K.M. Golland "You are the missing piece to my puzzle, the part I can't seem to find. Without you, everything feels incomplete. I miss you dearly." – Anonymous “Every night I fall asleep dreaming that I am wrapped up in your arms, but every morning I wake up to cold sheets and an empty bed. I miss you so, so much.” – Bella Raquel “Till death do us part, I will always love you. Till we get together again, I will always miss each passing day.” – Anonymous

Missing you Quotes for Him

Love is a strong force that unites two souls, forming an unbreakable connection that transcends space and time. But when circumstances make it necessary for us to remain separated from the person we cherish, we experience intense desire and emptiness.

Therefore, we've compiled a list of loving and missing you quotes to show your special long-distance partner how significant he is in your life.

Advertisement

26. “The sound of your laughter is still echoing in the room of my memories. – F.M. Sogamiah”

27. “All I can think about is what you must be doing, and how I wish you were still here.” – Pittacus Lore

28. "When you miss someone, it's weird. Your body doesn't function normally as it should. Because I miss you, and my heart, it's not steady, my soul, it sings numb. Fingers are cold like you; your soul." – Coco J. Ginge

29. "For when the cold winds blow, I will close my eyes calmly, knowing I am anchored to you." – Tyler Knott Gregson

30. "You know someone is very special to you when days just don’t seem right without them." – John Cena

31. "My love is selfish. I cannot breathe without you.” – John Keats

32. “I miss you every second of every minute, every minute of every hour, every hour of every day.” -Shanece

33. “We only part to meet again.” – John Gay

34. "In true love, the smallest distance is too great, and the greatest distance can be bridged." – Hans Nouwens

35. "If I could plant a flower for every time I miss you, I could walk through my garden forever." – Claudia Adrienne Grandi

36. "When we miss someone, often, what we miss is the part of us that with this someone awakens." – Luigina Sgarro

37. "It’s hard when you miss people. But you know if you miss them, that means you’re lucky. It means you had someone special in your life, someone worth missing." – Nikki Schiefelbein

38. “I felt like I was leaving a piece of my soul behind the moment you left. And every second that passes, I miss you like that, times a million.” – J.A. Huss

39. “No matter where you go, you will always be in my heart.” – Anthony T. Hincks

40. “But nothing makes a room feel emptier than wanting someone in it.” – Calla Quinn

41. “Your memory feels like home to me. So whenever my mind wanders, it always finds its way back to you.” – Ranata Suzuki

42. “Sometimes the tender breeze can help us feel the presence of someone by bringing us their fragrance.” – Avijeet Das

Advertisement

43. "Missing someone is a part of loving them." - Elizabeth Gaskell

44. “I miss you deeply, unfathomably, senselessly, terribly.” – Franz Kafka

45. "In the coldest nights, I miss your warm embrace. In the busiest moments, I miss your calming presence. In every beat of my heart, I miss your love. You are the missing piece that completes me." – Anonymous

46. “I miss you in waves and tonight I’m drowning. You left me fending for my life and it feels like you’re the only one who can bring me back to the shore alive.” – Denice Envall

47. “Every second I live in a hope of meeting you again. I die every second in fear of losing you.” – Shantanand Sharma

48. “I’ll love you forever. Even when I can’t.” – Colleen Hoover

49. “I keep myself busy with the things I do, but every time I pause, I still think of you.” – Cecelia Ahern

50. “Without you next to me, I may not live, but with your memories, I will survive.” – Hyderabadi Maratha

Missing you Quotes for Family

We all have a special place in our hearts reserved for family, a place of comfort, joy, and belonging. However, due to life’s various paths, we may end up living apart from our family members.

These quotes serve as a heartfelt remembrance, allowing us to express the depth of our emotions for our beloved father, mother, or siblings whom we genuinely miss. These quotes can strengthen the unbreakable link that keeps us together even in their absence.

Missing you Quotes for Dad

A father's presence in our lives is a priceless source of love, support, and direction. But a deep yearning and emptiness can set in when circumstances prevent us from being in their presence. Here are some deep and loving missing you quotes for dad, that will undoubtedly convey your love for him.

51. “No matter how old we are, we still need our dads, and wonder how we’ll get by without them.” – Jennifer Williamson

52. “You will always be in my heart… because in there you’re still with me.” – Jamie Cirello

53. “Dad, how ironic is it that I wasted all these years not listening to you. But now that you’re not here, I am living life exactly how you told me to.” – Anonyomous

Advertisement

54. “Missing someone is part of loving them. Not until you are apart do you realize how much they mean to you”. – Nikhil Saluja

55. “I owe you my life and more, Father. You loved me even before I learned to love myself. You gave me hope even before I could believe in myself. You prayed for me even before I knew what I wanted for myself. That’s how much you loved and cared for me. I will love you forever.” – Anonymous

56. “This is the price you pay for having a great father. You get the wonder, the joy, the tender moments – and you get the tears at the end, too.” – Harlan Coben

57. “The moment I get up till the time I sleep, I keep missing you, Dad.” – Anonymous

58. “My appreciation for my father’s greatness cannot be measured.” – Jennifer Williamson

59. “Dad, your guiding hand on my shoulder will remain with me forever.” – Anonymous

60. “A father’s love is forever imprinted on his child’s heart.” – Jennifer Williamson

61. “There is no expiration date on the love between a father and his child.” – Jennifer Williamson

62. “Every step I take, every move I make in life, I find myself missing you more and more. I miss you, Dad” – Anonymous

63. “It is not flesh and blood but the heart which makes us fathers and sons.” – Johann Friedrich Von Schiller

64. “Daddy, your absence is felt, but no one can take that special space in my life. To me, you are the world’s best father.” – Anonymous

65. “When my father didn’t have my hand, he had my back.” – Linda Poindexter

Missing you Quotes for Mom

The incredible power and constant influence of a mother's love shape our lives. Life's circumstances, however, may physically separate us from our mothers, leaving an irreplaceable gap and an unfathomable longing in our hearts.

Missing you quotes for Mom give us a sincere way to communicate our feelings, our thanks, and the tremendous influence she still has on our lives today, despite her absence.

66. “My Mother is a never-ending song in my heart of comfort, happiness, and being. I may sometimes forget the words but I always remember the tune” – Graycie Harmon

Advertisement

67. “Mothers hold their children’s hands for a while, but their hearts forever” – Unknown

68. “Whenever I am missing you, I also remember how fortunate I was that you were in my life. I wouldn’t trade those moments for the world”– Cindy Adkins

69. “I wish I had the power to take back every pain, worry, and hurt I ever gave you. I wish that I could just undo all the moments that made you blue. I miss you Mom” – Anonymous

70. “I miss the warmth of your gentle hug and the love I felt when my arms were wrapped around you. I miss seeing your beautiful smile and the sound of your voice saying my name. I miss hearing you say, ‘I love you’ and me saying, ‘I love you’ in return” – Millie P. Lorenz

71. "I miss your smile, your laugh, and your loving touch. You are always in my thoughts, Mom." – Anonymous

72. “You were my home, Mother. I had no home but you” – Janet Fitch

73. “Life might go on but it is never the same. I will miss you forever and be thankful for every wonderful moment I had with you Mom” – Anonymous

74. "Though we're apart, your love and guidance reach me across the distance. I miss you, Mom." – Anonymous

Missing you Quotes for Friends

Being apart from your friends is among the most painful emotions. The emptiness left by their absence serves as a constant reminder of the laughter, experiences, and support you shared.

However, the connection between your hearts cannot be weakened by separation. These cute missing-you quotes capture your affection and longing for your best friend, attesting to the special bond you two have.

75. "You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known. And even that is an understatement." – F. Scott Fitzgerald

76. “A real friendship should not fade as time passes, and should not weaken because of space separation.” – John Newton

77. “Today my heart filled with memories of you, and my heart skipped a beat with missing you.” – Anonymous

78. "Friends are like stars, even though you can't always see them, you know they're always there." – Christy Evans

Advertisement

79. “I miss you. Life has drifted us apart. But you are forever in my memories.” – Anonymous

80. "Old stories are like old friends…You have to visit them from time to time." – George R.R. Martin

81. "True friends are never apart; maybe in distance, but never in heart." – Helen Keller

82. “Life moves on like a rolling wave. But our friendship is forever captured within my heart.” – Anonymous

83. "The joy of having a friend like you is incomparable, and the pain of missing you is unbearable." – Anonymous

84. “No distance of place or lapse of time can lessen the friendship of those who are thoroughly persuaded of each other’s worth.” – Robert Southey

85. “I haven't seen you in a while. So, I wanted to drop by and say, ‘I miss you’." – Anonymous

86. “When I miss you, sometimes I listen to music or look at pictures of you, not to remind me of you but to make me feel as if I’m with you. It makes me forget the distance and capture you.” – LeBron James

87. "Though we may be separated by distance, our friendship is united by love and memories." – Anonymous

88. “We are like islands in the sea, separate on the surface but connected in the deep.” – William James

89. “Real friends were the kind where you pick up where you’d left off, whether it be a week since you’d seen each other or two years.” – Jojo Moyes

90. “Cherish those people who can touch you and still be thousands of miles from your presence.” – Rachel Wolchin

91. “Good friends are like stars. You don’t always see them, but you know they’re always there.” – Anonymous

92. “True friends stay with you no matter the distance or time that separates you from them.” – Lance Reynald

93. “A real friend walks in when the rest of the world walks out.” – Walter Winchell

94. “I remember, despite arguments, we have been glued to each other. I hope it stays forever.” – Anonymous

95. “My mind knows that distance doesn’t matter, but who is going to convince my heart about it?” – Anonymous

Advertisement

96. "Even though we're miles apart, our friendship is stronger than ever. Miss you, my friend." - Unknown

97. “If it’s real they’ll find you no matter how far you go.” – R.M. Drake

98. “My world is thinning and it’s all because of one person I’m missing.” – Sanober Khan

99. “There are friendships imprinted in our hearts that will never be diminished by time and distance.” – Dodinsky

100. “The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart.” – Elizabeth Foley

101. “Ocean separates lands, not souls.” – Munia Khan

102. “How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” – A. A. Milne

103. “A friend is a gift you give yourself.” – Robert Louis Stevenson

104. “Can miles truly separate you from friends…If you want to be with someone you love, aren’t you already there?” – Richard Bach

105. “When we forget old friends, it is a sign we have forgotten ourselves.” – William Hazlitt

Conclusion

Missing you quotes are an effective way to communicate our feelings when we are apart from our loved ones and maintain our sense of connection. These quotations capture the yearning, love, and gratitude we experience when they are not around, whether it be for a partner, a family member, or a friend.

They offer a means of bridging the gap between us and our loved ones and serve as a constant reminder that they are missed, treasured, and forever held dear to our hearts.

So, take advantage of these loving and missing you quotes and send the most relatable one to your loved ones.

ALSO READ: 60 “Missing You, Grandma” Quotes to Honor Her Memory with Words

101 Heartwarming Missing Friends Quotes to Send to Your Faraway Besties