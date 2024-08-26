Top 10 New Movies On Netflix In August 2024: From The Union To Fury

A wave of new movies and series have landed on Netflix this August including several originals. While it is a mammoth task to find the right movie to watch from the vast library of the streamer, we have handpicked the ten best movies for you to watch this month. These movies are selected across genres to ensure a diverse list. So, buckle up, here are the ten best movies on Netflix landing the streamer in August so far that you should watch right now.

Rebel Moon: Director’s Cut

Both of the Rebel Moon: Director’s Cut are an attempt by director Zack Snyder to redeem the disastrous critical bombing of the two-part original movies. Although the Director’s Cut was far from clearing the bad rep the movies have received, it certainly provides a wider perspective on the narratives explaining several great details the movie had to shrink due to the time constraint.

The Director’s Cut movies are the brave and bold versions of the original movies with an R rating to complement even a darker tone of the space opera in contrast to the P-13 versions. Sofia Boutella’s Kora gathers a team to fight the tyrannical Imperium but the latest extended versions have given room to the evolution of several characters in the movie franchise. So, the extended cuts are definitely worth watching.

The Union

Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg-starrer brand new Netflix original is a refreshing action thriller with subtle comical elements embedded with it. The movie follows Mike played by Wahlberg, a no-nonsense construction worker, who finds himself unexpectedly pulled into the world of espionage when Berry’s character Roxanne, his high school sweetheart, enlists him for a critical U.S. intelligence mission. Directed by Julian Farino who previously directed the critically acclaimed Marvellous, made sure to keep the audience entertained throughout.

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie is another Netflix original entry to the list that comes from the popular SpongeBob franchise. The adventure comedy is hilarious and perfect to watch with your entire family.

The movie follows SpongeBob and Sandy Cheeks performed by Tom Kenny and Carolyn Lawrence respectively. When Bikini Bottom is mysteriously lifted from the ocean, SpongeBob and Sandy Cheeks travel to Sandy's home state of Texas. There, they meet her family and team up to rescue Bikini Bottom from the clutches of a ruthless CEO. Liza Johnson directed the movie from a screenplay by Tom Stern and Kaz.

Lolo and the Kid

Written, directed, and produced by Benedict Mique, the Netflix original Lolo and the Kid is loved by both critics and audiences with an 83% Tomatometer score and a stunning 91% Popcornmeter positive rating. The movie starring Euwenn Mikaell, and Joel Torre follows a hustler and the child he’s raised to make a living by conning the rich, but a life-altering chance could threaten the bond that’s kept them together.

The Spectacular Now

The Spectacular Now follows a careless high school senior (Miles Teller) who has been living life wildly until he starts seeing it differently after his encounter with a nonconformist "nice girl" played by Shailene Woodley. Heaps of raw emotion of the characters in The Spectacular Now feel quite realistic to the viewer.

James Ponsoldt who has Smashed, Off the Black, and several acclaimed titles to his credit helmed The Spectacular Now which is based on Tim Tharp’s novel of the same name. The 2013 movie is embedded with a beautiful narrative that will occasionally propel you to chuckle.

Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color

The Netflix exclusive to Takashi Yamazaki’s Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color echoes the 2023 original movie Godzilla Minus One which won an Oscar for Best Visual Effects. However, the monochrome version of the movie somehow managed to create the classical essence of the same movie.

The Netflix version of the movie perfectly fits the narrative which is set against the backdrop of World War II Japan. Post-war Japan is at its devastating point but they must face a new crisis that emerges in the form of a giant Godzilla monster, soaked in the horrific power of the atomic bomb and powered by it.

Room

The plot of Room is pretty simple, but Lenny Abrahamson’s direction of the movie will hook you from start to finish. A young boy named Jacob Newsome (Jacob Tremblay) has been confined in a room with his mother since birth. He is unaware of the world beyond its walls. The curiosity of the boy drives the narrative forward as his mother played by Captain Marvel star Larson, has to answer his questions. Larson won an Oscar for for her portrayal of the character in Room.

Star Trek Beyond

Justin Lin’s Star Trek Beyond has a stunning 86% Tomatometer score with 80% positive audience reception. Despite J. J. Abrams’ departure from the franchise, the threequel does not disappoint as Lin has maintained the legacy of the franchise.

Like the previous movie in the popular franchise, Star Trek Beyond is also packed with immaculate action adventure. Idris Elba joined the cast as the big bad Krall alongside the franchise stars Chris Pine appearing as Kirk, with Zachary Quinto reprising the role of Spock. Karl Urban, Zoe Saldana, Simon Pegg, and other recurring stars also returned in the movie.

Jack Reacher

Though Tom Cruise originally played the character, Alan Ritchson's portrayal as Jack Reacher in Prime Video series was well received by the fans. In 2012, Christopher McQuarrie presented the character with his action thriller Jack Reacher. This actor-director duo has done a few projects together, some slates of which include the Mission Impossible series.

This gripping drama follows a homicide investigation into a crime committed by a skilled military sniper responsible for a mass shooting. Cruise plays the central character, based on the 2005 novel One Shot by Lee Child. Richard Jenkins, Rosamund Pike, amongst others.

Fury

Fury is one of the very few Second World War backdrops which found its realistic portrayal as acute observation by director David Ayer has made it a worthwhile war film. The 2014 movie is written, directed, and co-produced by Ayer; stars Brad Pitt as Sergeant Don "Wardaddy" Collier. Shia LaBeouf, alongside Logan Lerman, Michael Peña, Jon Bernthal, and Scott Eastwood also supported the movie with brilliant performances.

Fury tells the story of a tank crew led by Collier who is going through many emotional turmoils on the battlefield during the final months of World War II. It’s brutal but essentially raw which is complemented by Roman Vasyanov’s masterful cinematography.

