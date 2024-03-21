Get ready for an exciting journey as Disney's most beloved tale, Lilo & Stitch, gets a magical makeover in a live-action remake! Actor Billy Magnussen, who plays Agent Pleakley, hints at the story for the upcoming project.

Billy Magnussen hints that the new Lilo & Stitch movie is all about friendship and connections. Though the project faced some delays, recent set photos from Hawaii show that progress is underway for this highly anticipated Disney remake. With a talented cast including Chris Sanders and Maia Kealoha, viewers can expect their favorite characters to come to life on the big screen.

In a recent interview with GamesRadar+, Magnussen shared insights into the remake's storyline. He described it as a tale "about connection, and a kid trying to find a friend." Expressing his gratitude for being part of the project, Magnussen emphasized "I don't think you can compare pieces of art to each other. I adored working with everyone in this. Rideback was the producing house making this film, and I did Aladdin with them."

The Aladdin star added, "Again, it's a story about connection, and a kid trying to find a friend, and all you can do is approach a project like that with love. I am so grateful and honored to be a part of that project."

In the original 2002 animated film, directed by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois, a young girl named Lilo adopts a strange alien named Stitch as her pet dog. The movie was a big hit, leading to sequels and TV shows. Now, the live-action remake has been in the works for years.

The live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch has been in development since 2018. After facing delays, production finally began, as confirmed by photos taken on set in Hawaii in 2023. Alongside Sanders as Stitch and Kealoha as Lilo, the cast includes Courtney B. Vance and Sydney Agudong. There was a casting change for the character David Kawena due to social media posts, with Kahiau Machado replaced by Kaipo Dudoit.

While the remake is expected to closely follow the original movie's storyline, there may be some new plot points to keep audiences intrigued. As Magnussen suggested, it'll be interesting to see how these elements play out when the movie finally hits theaters.

