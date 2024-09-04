'A Lot of People at My Level of Addiction Don't Make It': Charlie Sheen’s Ex Brooke Mueller Says She’s Been Sober for 9 Months

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to substance abuse and drug addiction

Trying to take the path of sobriety after prolonged intoxication can be a dark and lonely journey, and very few make it to the end of the tunnel where they witness the light. However, Charlie Sheen's ex-wife, Brooke Mueller, has successfully made it halfway through.

The actress sat down with the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn for a rare interview, one of her first in 15 years, where she revealed that she’s been sober for nearly nine months.

When the host of the show, Holt, asked her what it was like to embrace the difficult journey, the star opened up in depth and shared her personal feelings.

“It’s been hard,” Mueller said after thanking him for asking about the process. “And a lot of people at my level of addiction don’t make it. In fact, most people don’t.”

“I worked really hard. It has not been easy. I am sober. I do work a program. I do believe in the Twelve Steps,” she added.

ALSO READ: Charlie Sheen's Former Partners Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller Are Filming a Show Together? Find Out

The actress credited her strong support system for making the journey of embracing sobriety possible. “I have a fantastic sober community here in Malibu made up of some great women, and I attend set meetings regularly,” she added.

Advertisement

Furthermore, she also opened up about the difficult and dark days of her journey. She recalled that it took a lot of endurance, pain, highs and lows, and withdrawal to get to where she is today.

Later, she revealed that her journey has cost her millions in rehab, as she has been in and out of rehabilitation centers since she was 19, with her most recent one being her 30th at the age of 47.

"I thought you had to go to these rehabs that cost anywhere from $75k to $140k a month to get sober,” Mueller told the listeners. She further admitted that the entire process wasn’t great, but it ultimately woke her up, giving her a massive reality check.

Mueller has a complex history of drug addiction. Her journey to sobriety has been marked by drug-related arrests, multiple visits to rehab centers, and complications regarding the care of her and Charlie’s twin sons, Bob and Max.

Advertisement

According to Page Six, Brooke has reportedly been to rehab more than 20 times over the years.

Brooke completed an outpatient rehab program in July 2011. She then entered treatment for the 19th time in December 2012 for an Adderall addiction, which continued to be a struggle for her.

She had additional stints in rehab in 2016 and 2017, and again in August 2019, with her most recent one being in December 2023.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: How Many Kids Do Brooke Mueller And Charlie Sheen Have? Inside Her Family Amid Matthew Perry Death Investigation