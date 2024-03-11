Academy Awards 2024: Did Jimmy Kimmel's Poor Things Joke Leave Emma Stone Offended? Here's What Netizens Think

Not everything was glamor and glitz in the premises of the 96th Academy Awards. While Jimmy Kimmel was self-aware enough to read Twitter comments questioning his hosting skills, there did occur a certain event that the entire internet seems to be talking about. The reaction concerns Best Actress winner Emma Stone, who was not particularly happy with the joke Jimmy made about her movie Poor Things. Here is what happened between the two on live television.

What Happened Between Jimmy Kimmel and Emma Stone in the 96th Academy Awards?

During the 2024 Oscars, viewers were intrigued by Emma Stone's reaction to Jimmy Kimmel's joke about the nudity in Poor Things. Kimmel's quip during the show's monologue referenced the film's content, leading to speculation about Stone's response. As the montage for the 11-time nominated film aired, Kimmel remarked, "Those were all the parts of Poor Things that we’re allowed to show on TV."

Stone's reaction, seemingly directed at her husband Dave McCary, sparked discussion online. Some viewers believed she exclaimed, "oh, my god," while others speculated she muttered, "what a prick." It must be noted that representatives for Stone haven't provided clarification on her reaction.

As people online discuss Emma Stone's reaction, it reminds us that even during the fancy Hollywood Oscars, controversies can grab everyone's interest. All relevant updates will be added to this space as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more!

