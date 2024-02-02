Emma Stone Weighs In On Poor Things' 11 Oscar Nominations, Says She Feels 'Lucky'

This week, actress Emma Stone made an appearance on Good Morning America to talk about how her most recent picture, Poor Things, received an astounding 11 Oscar nominations. During the discussion, Stone conveyed her sense of gratitude and luck for the Academy Award acclaim the film has received. Major awards including Best Picture, Best Actress (for Stone's performance), and Best Supporting Actor (for co-star Mark Rylance) are all up for grabs in Poor Things. Stone described the nomination process as "very exciting."

Based on Scottish author Alasdair Gray's book of the same name, Poor Things is directed by Alison Janney. The Gothic tale of Belle Baxter, who drowns while attempting to save her reputation, and is resurrected by a quintessential scientist, is told. In Victorian-era Scotland, Stone portrays the independent Belle, who becomes involved in a romantic triangle with two men. The film's lavish production design, outfits, and performances have won it a great deal of praise from critics.

Stone's reaction to Poor Things' nominations

Stone expressed her gratitude and excitement over Poor Things' eleven Academy Award nominations during her GMA interview. Being recognised in so many categories for the film was, in her words, a "honour". When asked how she was doing, host Robin Roberts got a smile and said, "I feel very lucky." We're ecstatic." Observing the nominations come in one by one, according to her, was "really fun." Stone expressed gratitude to the Academy for taking into account Poor Things in a variety of domains.

Mark Rylance, who co-starred with Stone in Poor Things and was nominated for Best Supporting Actor, was ecstatic about the nominations as well. "I'm delighted that the Academy has chosen to honour our film with these nominations," Rylance said in a statement. Working under the brilliant direction of Alison Janney and with such an amazing cast and team was truly an honour." He referred to the film as a "true labour of love" and commended it for examining "timeless human themes."

Stone maintained her modesty when questioned about her career high points, such as winning Best Actress for La La Land. "I've been so lucky throughout my career to be a part of incredible projects," she stated. "It was really nice to win for La La Land. But what I really want to say is that I'm thankful I get to do this and get to play so many different characters." As an actress, Stone expressed her desire to "keep challenging myself for many years to come."

Stone talked about her enjoyment for the filmmaking process in a different YouTube interview. "I really adore spending my days on sets watching a story come to life. Working with such accomplished directors and seeing their ideas come to life is truly fantastic." She also gave Janney's guidance on Poor Things high marks. "Alison had a genuine talent for drawing forth the best performances from each of us. I'm really happy with the work we produced together.

Stone stated that while she and the Poor Things crew are crossing their fingers for the forthcoming Academy Awards ceremony on March 6, they are attempting to be realistic. "Obviously, we all wish for the best, but this year has produced some truly remarkable stuff. I'm really happy that our movie is having an impact on people." Regardless matter the outcome, Stone said she is excited for a good night celebrating the nominations with her co-stars.

Critical acclaim for Poor Things

Since its publication in December of last year, Poor Things has garnered a great deal of praise from critics. Critics have praised Stone's devoted portrayal of the assertive Belle Baxter. "Stone's most unforgettable role to date," according to Rolling Stone, which also praised her for her ability to "command the screen in every scene." Poor Things, according to Entertainment Weekly, "belongs to Stone" as she "disappears into the role, finding new shades of a complex woman." Widespread appreciation has also been given to Janney's direction for vividly bringing Gray's book to life.

As she concluded her interview on Good Morning America, Emma Stone expressed her gratitude for Poor Things' eleven Oscar nominations. Although winning an Oscar would be a fantastic honour, Stone appears most appreciative of the chance to have had during her career to make iconic films and characters. On March 6, when the Oscars air, fans can't wait to see if the film wins any more accolades.

