Academy Awards 2024: Jimmy Kimmel Continues Oscars Snacks Tradition, Gives Out Shappy Pretzel and Candy

Jimmy Kimmel continues Oscars snacks tradition

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 2024 Oscars for the fourth time, maintaining a tradition of providing snacks to attendees. Before the ceremony, snack boxes were placed under each seat in the Dolby Theatre, featuring Shappy Pretzel and mustard, Mike & Ike's candy, and Open Water with a note from the host that read, “To keep the karma flowing, we made donations on your behalf to St. Joseph Center.”

As he did with the 2023 Oscars, Kimmel enlisted help once again from actor Adam Shapiro’s Shappy Pretzel Co. Shapiro launched the company in 2020 after a pandemic cooking experiment took off. Shappy Pretzel Co. has now expanded into catering, and batches have even been made for the staff at Kimmel’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“This is just the coolest because the film industry is why Shappy Pretzel Co. survived. They were the ones ordering pretzels to sets and out of last year’s Oscars, I think we catered six out of the 10 nominees so there will be a lot of people sitting in those seats at the Dolby on Sunday that will be like, ‘Oh wow, Shappy Pretzels!’” Shapiro had told The Hollywood Reporter of the pretzels appearing at last year’s Oscars.

During the telecast, Kimmel’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! right-hand man Guillermo also treated guests with tequila.

“I got tequila for everyone in the audience. I think we should do a toast,” Guillermo said as he was next to nominee Colman Domingo.

“I love everyone here and I love you Jimmy and I love tequila and I love my beautiful wife, Miss Charlize Theron. I love you,” Guillermo quipped as the camera showed a surprised Theron.

The 96th Oscars was televised live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Jimmy Kimmel praises Messi the dog

Jimmy Kimmel took a playful jab at Messi, the canine star from the movie Anatomy of a Fall, during his Oscars monologue. Kimmel couldn’t resist poking fun at nominee Robert Downey Jr., known for his role in Oppenheimer. Comparing it to Downey’s past role in “The Shaggy Dog,” Kimmel quipped, “He played the villain — in a movie where Tim Allen turns into a dog. If they ever remake that, I’ve got the perfect candidate for Allen’s role.” The camera then revealed Messi, sitting among the audience.

The spotlight then shifted to Messi, as Kimmel hailed the dog’s performance in Anatomy of a Fall, describing it as potentially the best of the year. “Messi, despite being a dog, might have delivered the performance of the year,” Kimmel stated. He even joked about Messi’s intense scene, comparing it humorously to a moment involving French actor Gérard Depardieu.

While Anatomy of a Fall snagged five Oscar nominations, Messi wasn’t among them. Nonetheless, the talented pup earned recognition at the Cannes Film Festival last May, winning the prestigious Palm Dog Award.

The film features Sandra Hüller as Sandra Voyter, a novelist accused of her husband’s murder. Daniel, their blind son, relies on Snoop, played by Messi, as his guide dog.

Despite the lack of official recognition, Messi stole the show during awards season. He mingled with A-listers and nominees at the Oscars luncheon in February, where he charmed the likes of Ryan Gosling and Bradley Cooper.

Ahead of the Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel and Messi had a rehearsal session, debunking speculations that Messi might skip the event. Kimmel shared a video on Instagram, showcasing their comedic chemistry.

Despite Kimmel’s jokes, Messi seemed to approve, barking in agreement. According to his trainer Laura Martin Contini, Messi underwent rigorous training for his role, highlighting the dedication behind his performance.

