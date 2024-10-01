'Age Difference Played A Factor, But…': Source Explains Reason Behind Mark Estes And Kristin Cavallari's Breakup After Seven Months Of Dating

More details are emerging about Mark Estes and Kristin Cavallari's unfulfilled relationship following their breakup after less than a year of dating. A source recently told People that the duo, who made headlines in February for their age-gap romance, were just heading in different directions and hence decided to amicably part ways. “The age difference played a factor, but there’s no drama. She has love and respect for him,” the source added.

On September 28, another source confirmed to People that Estes, 24, and Cavallari, 37, have parted ways just seven months after debuting their romance online.

ALSO READ: Who Is Mark Estes? Exploring Life And Career Of Laguna Beach Star Kristin Cavallari's New Boyfriend

Cavallari confirmed the split during Alex Cooper’s Unwell tour stop in Austin, Texas, telling the Call Her Daddy host that it was “fresh.” She did not divulge any further details about their breakup, leaving her admirers wondering what went wrong just four weeks after the influencer commended the Montana Boyz star for being the best in bed.

The Laguna Beach alum was previously married to Jay Cutler, former Bears QB, and the duo share three children—Camden, Jaxton, and Saylor. The kids were reportedly introduced to Estes ahead of the couple’s first date in Nashville, and they reportedly shared a good bond with the TikToker.

ALSO READ: Kristin Cavallari Jokes She Wishes to 'Legally Ban' Slime After Her Kid Makes a Mess; See Here

Cavallari and Estes’s relationship has never been the walk-in-the-park kind, as the duo were often subjected to criticism mainly because of the difference in their ages. Cavallari opened up about the challenge in July 2024 when she told Bustle, “This is the first time in my life I have not given a s*** what anybody thinks.”

Advertisement

She expressed that if people are upset with her dating a younger man, that’s their problem to deal with, as she believes she is causing no harm with how she chooses to live her life.

Cavallari claimed during her interview that no one in her life deemed the age gap between her and Estes as strange; instead, they embraced it as it made sense to them.

The news of their breakup comes less than two months after the now-former flames enjoyed a vacation in Greece. In a set of pictures shared to Cavallari’s Instagram, the duo was dressed in all white as they posed against the gorgeous sunset sky.

She also shared photos of the two enjoying some affectionate moments in another post, featuring the setting sun in the background once again.

ALSO READ: Jeremy Dufrene's Former Fiancée Reacts To His Wedding With Lana Del Rey; Says He Is 'Deserving Of This Blessing'