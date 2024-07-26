Kristin Cavallari Jokes She Wishes to 'Legally Ban' Slime After Her Kid Makes a Mess; See Here

Renowned American TV personality and fashion designer Kristin Cavallari isn’t pleased with her kids’ messy slime play. The 37-year-old TV personality and mother of three expressed her frustration by posting a photo of her cupboard drawers and carpet covered in slime on Wednesday, July 24.

She wrote, “This is why all parents hate slime. Wish we could legally ban it.”

Kristin Cavallari shares messy slime photo, details kids' play

In the Instagram photo, dark red slime is seen dripping down a chest of drawers and onto Cavallari’s cream carpet. The podcast host shares three children with her ex-husband Jay Cutler: sons Camden, 11, Jaxon, 10, and daughter Saylor, 8.

Last month, Cavallari vacationed in the Bahamas with her three kids and boyfriend, Mark Estes. She shared Instagram photos of the trip, featuring her children and her 24-year-old TikTok star boyfriend, with the caption, "Bahamas with my favorite people.”

The Instagram carousel featured Cavallari and Estes kissing on a boat, one of her sons playing in the sand with Estes, and the group meeting wild pigs on a beach. Cavallari and Estes went Instagram official in February 2024, and Cavallari revealed in March that her children had already met Estes.

Kristin Cavallari unbothered by relationship criticism

The 37-year-old, who has children Camden, 11, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 8, with ex-husband Jay Cutler, knows exactly what she wants in her new relationship and is pleased with it. She explained, "I own my own house, I have kids, and I don’t need a man for anything other than pure happiness. Emotionally, he’s stepped up more than anyone else I’ve dated."

Kristin Cavallari isn’t bothered by the chatter about her relationship with the TikToker, which she revealed in March. She said, "After 20 years of people criticizing her, she has reached a point where she doesn’t care what anyone thinks. If people are upset, it’s not her concern." She added, "People don’t know her, and her life doesn’t affect them. If it’s triggering for someone, they need to look at themselves."

