Alice in Borderland Live-Action Season 3 is FINALLY in production; All we know so far

The hit Japanese sci-fi thriller drama, Alice in Borderland has been renewed for a third season by Netflix and the fans are excited. The series based on the adaptation of Haro Aso's Alice in Borderland manga, first premiered in December 2020. After its positive reception, the series was followed by a second season in December 2022 as it reached the Top 10 streaming in over 70 countries all around the globe. However, as season 3 is in production, here is what everyone needs to know.

What to expect from Alice in Borderland Live-Action Season 3?

Directed by Shinsuke Sato, Alice in Borderland has been a faithful adaptation of its manga counterpart but the differences in the overall plot are not that big. Following its second-season debut in December 2022, the series became Netflix Japan’s most-watched title ever, even including anime titles. Season 3 will have Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya reprising their roles as Arisu and Usagi which will explore more about the ever-dangerous landscape of Borderland. Shinsuke Sato will continue to direct the series, ensuring that it maintains its trademark intensity and aesthetic just like its previous installments.

Netflix’s Alice in Borderland went on to get to the Top 10 position in over 90 countries, claiming the No. 1 spot in 17 of them. It also clocked 200 million viewing hours worldwide which cemented its future installments. As the previous season introduced additional characters like Tomohisa Yamashita as King of Clubs Kyuma, Yuri Tsunematsu as Heiya, Hayato Isomura as Banda, Kai Inowaki as Matsushita, Katsuya Maiguma as Yaba and Honami Sato as Kotoko, it would be interesting to see how the third season would come out for the audiences. Not to forget that the last season was left on the cliffhanger with the Joker card which has left fans asking for an answer about what really happened.

When will Netflix’s Alice in Borderland Season 3 be released?

Netflix just gave the official green light in late 2023, it might take some time for the future installment to get to the audiences. However, it can be assumed that Netflix’s Alice in Borderland Season 3 might be released anytime in 2024.

