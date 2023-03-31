What to watch on Netflix in April 2023: 10 series and movies you should not miss
Here are 10 series and films coming on Netflix in the month of April that you'd want to give a try.
Popular streaming platform Netflix has a variety of shows and movies to stream and their library only keeps increasing as new releases, as well as older projects, become available to stream on it. With the month of April almost here, here are 10 series and films coming on the streaming giant that you do not want to miss. From comedy and thrillers to fantasy and reality television, we have got you covered. Continue reading to find out for yourself.
10 series and movies you should not miss on Netflix
1) Beef
- Release Date: April 6, 2023
- Created by: Lee Sung Jin
- Cast: Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, David Choe, Young Mazino, Joseph Lee
- Genre: Comedy, Drama
Beef is a comedy-drama television series that is created by Lee Sung Jin. Starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, it is set to be released on Netflix on April 6, 2023. The 10-episode series revolves around the concept of road rage and how it consumes two people involved in it.
2) Spiderman trilogy
- Streaming Date: April 1, 2023
- Directed by: Sam Raimi
- Cast: Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, Willem Dafoe, James Franco
- Genre: Superhero
The original Spiderman trilogy directed by Sam Raimi will be available for streaming on Netflix from April 1, 2023. Starring Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, Willem Dafoe, and James Franco the film series follows superman Spiderman, aka Peter Parker, who aims to protect the lives of people from evil characters and dangerous villains. The first film of the trilogy was released in 2002, followed by the sequel in 2004, and the third film in 2007.
3) Sweet Tooth 2
- Release Date: April 27, 2023
- Developed by: Jim Mickle
- Cast: Nonso Anozie, Christian Convery, Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen
- Genre: Fantasy, Drama
The second season of American fantasy drama series Sweet Tooth will be available to stream on Netflix from April 27, 2023. Starring Nonso Anozie, Christian Convery, Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen, and Dania Ramirez, it is based on the book of the same name by Jeff Lemire. It revolves around a world that collapsed due to a pandemic of a viral disease called Sick. The disease wiped out the majority of the human population and led to the rise of a part human, part animal hybrid species. The second season will have eight episodes like the first.
4) Better Call Saul 6
- Streaming Date: April 18, 2023
- Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian
- Genre: Crime, Drama
Better Call Saul 6 is the sixth and final season of the AMC crime drama television series Better Call Saul. Starring Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, and Patrick Fabian, the series premiered on April 18, 2022, and concluded on August 15, 2022. Set in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the sixth season will be available to stream on April 18, 2023.
5) Indian Match Making 3
- Release Date: April 21, 2023
- Created by: Smriti Mundhra
- Cast: Sima Taparia
- Genre: Reality TV
The third season of Indian wedding reality television series Indian Matchmaking will be released on April 21, 2023, on Netflix. Starring Sima Taparia, the popular and highly entertaining series helps match singles around the world and helps them in finding love, using old-school experience, culture, and traditional methods.
6) Firefly Lane Season 2, Part 2
- Release Date: April 27, 2023
- Created by: Maggie Friedman
- Cast: Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, Ben Lawson, Beau Garrett
- Genre: Drama
Part two of season two of American drama television series Firefly Lane will be released on April 27, 2023, on Netflix. Starring Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, Ben Lawson, and Beau Garrett, it is based on a novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah. It narrates the lives of two teenage girls from the 1970s to their adulthood in the 2000s.
7) InuYasha 6
- Release Date: April 28, 2023
- Genre: Adventure, Fantasy, Anime
The sixth season of Japanese anime series Inuyasha will be available to stream on Netflix on April 28, 2023. Based on the manga series of the same title by Rumiko Takahashi, it revolves around half-demon Inuyasha and high school student Kagome Higurashi's journey with their group of friends as they try to obtain the fragments of the shattered Jewel of Four Souls.
8) A Tourist's Guide to Love
- Release Date: April 21, 2023
- Directed by: Steven K. Tsuchida
- Cast: Rachael Leigh Cook, Scott Ly, Missi Pyle, Ben Feldman, Nondumiso Tembe
- Genre: Romance, Comedy
A Tourist's Guide to Love is an upcoming romantic comedy film slated for release on April 21, 2023, on Netflix. Starring Rachael Leigh Cook, Scott Ly, Missi Pyle, Ben Feldman, Nondumiso Tembe, and Andrew Barth Feldman, it was filmed in Vietnam. Written by Eirene Donohue, it revolves around Amanda, a travel industry professional, and Sinh, a Vietnamese expatriate tour guide, who fall in love.
9) The Best Man Holiday
- Streaming Date: April 16, 2023
- Directed by: Malcolm D. Lee
- Cast: Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan
- Genre: Drama, Comedy
Best Man Holiday is a 2013 American comedy-drama film that is a sequel to the 1999 film The Best Man. Starring Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, Harold Perrineau, Monica Calhoun, and Melissa De Sousa, it was directed by Malcolm D. Lee. The film will now be available to stream on Netflix from April 16, 2023.
10) Time Trap
- Streaming Date: April 15, 2023
- Directed by: Mark Dennis, Ben Foster
- Cast: Brianne Howey, Cassidy Gifford, Olivia Draguicevich, Reiley McClendon
- Genre: Science Fiction, Adventure
Time Trap is a 2017 science fiction action adventure film starring Brianne Howey, Cassidy Gifford, Olivia Draguicevich, Reiley McClendon, and Andrew Wilson. Directed by Ben Foster and Mark Dennis it revolves around a group of Texas students who go on a quest to search for their missing professor. They come across a mysterious cave and experience time and space distortion events as they explore. It will be available to stream from April 15, 2023, on Netflix.
