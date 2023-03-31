What to watch on Netflix in April 2023: 10 series and movies you should not miss

Popular streaming platform Netflix has a variety of shows and movies to stream and their library only keeps increasing as new releases, as well as older projects, become available to stream on it. With the month of April almost here, here are 10 series and films coming on the streaming giant that you do not want to miss. From comedy and thrillers to fantasy and reality television, we have got you covered. Continue reading to find out for yourself.

10 series and movies you should not miss on Netflix

1) Beef

Release Date: April 6, 2023

April 6, 2023 Created by: Lee Sung Jin

Lee Sung Jin Cast: Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, David Choe, Young Mazino, Joseph Lee

Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, David Choe, Young Mazino, Joseph Lee Genre: Comedy, Drama

Beef is a comedy-drama television series that is created by Lee Sung Jin. Starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, it is set to be released on Netflix on April 6, 2023. The 10-episode series revolves around the concept of road rage and how it consumes two people involved in it.

2) Spiderman trilogy

Streaming Date: April 1, 2023

April 1, 2023 Directed by: Sam Raimi

Sam Raimi Cast: Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, Willem Dafoe, James Franco

Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, Willem Dafoe, James Franco Genre: Superhero

The original Spiderman trilogy directed by Sam Raimi will be available for streaming on Netflix from April 1, 2023. Starring Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, Willem Dafoe, and James Franco the film series follows superman Spiderman, aka Peter Parker, who aims to protect the lives of people from evil characters and dangerous villains. The first film of the trilogy was released in 2002, followed by the sequel in 2004, and the third film in 2007.

3) Sweet Tooth 2

Release Date: April 27, 2023

April 27, 2023 Developed by: Jim Mickle

Jim Mickle Cast: Nonso Anozie, Christian Convery, Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen

Nonso Anozie, Christian Convery, Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen Genre: Fantasy, Drama

The second season of American fantasy drama series Sweet Tooth will be available to stream on Netflix from April 27, 2023. Starring Nonso Anozie, Christian Convery, Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen, and Dania Ramirez, it is based on the book of the same name by Jeff Lemire. It revolves around a world that collapsed due to a pandemic of a viral disease called Sick. The disease wiped out the majority of the human population and led to the rise of a part human, part animal hybrid species. The second season will have eight episodes like the first.

4) Better Call Saul 6

Streaming Date: April 18, 2023

April 18, 2023 Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian

Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian Genre: Crime, Drama

Better Call Saul 6 is the sixth and final season of the AMC crime drama television series Better Call Saul. Starring Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, and Patrick Fabian, the series premiered on April 18, 2022, and concluded on August 15, 2022. Set in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the sixth season will be available to stream on April 18, 2023.

5) Indian Match Making 3

Release Date: April 21, 2023

April 21, 2023 Created by: Smriti Mundhra

Smriti Mundhra Cast: Sima Taparia

Sima Taparia Genre: Reality TV

The third season of Indian wedding reality television series Indian Matchmaking will be released on April 21, 2023, on Netflix. Starring Sima Taparia, the popular and highly entertaining series helps match singles around the world and helps them in finding love, using old-school experience, culture, and traditional methods.

6) Firefly Lane Season 2, Part 2

Release Date: April 27, 2023

April 27, 2023 Created by: Maggie Friedman

Maggie Friedman Cast: Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, Ben Lawson, Beau Garrett

Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, Ben Lawson, Beau Garrett Genre: Drama

Part two of season two of American drama television series Firefly Lane will be released on April 27, 2023, on Netflix. Starring Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, Ben Lawson, and Beau Garrett, it is based on a novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah. It narrates the lives of two teenage girls from the 1970s to their adulthood in the 2000s.

7) InuYasha 6

Release Date: April 28, 2023

April 28, 2023 Genre: Adventure, Fantasy, Anime

The sixth season of Japanese anime series Inuyasha will be available to stream on Netflix on April 28, 2023. Based on the manga series of the same title by Rumiko Takahashi, it revolves around half-demon Inuyasha and high school student Kagome Higurashi's journey with their group of friends as they try to obtain the fragments of the shattered Jewel of Four Souls.

8) A Tourist's Guide to Love

Release Date: April 21, 2023

April 21, 2023 Directed by: Steven K. Tsuchida

Steven K. Tsuchida Cast: Rachael Leigh Cook, Scott Ly, Missi Pyle, Ben Feldman, Nondumiso Tembe

Rachael Leigh Cook, Scott Ly, Missi Pyle, Ben Feldman, Nondumiso Tembe Genre: Romance, Comedy

A Tourist's Guide to Love is an upcoming romantic comedy film slated for release on April 21, 2023, on Netflix. Starring Rachael Leigh Cook, Scott Ly, Missi Pyle, Ben Feldman, Nondumiso Tembe, and Andrew Barth Feldman, it was filmed in Vietnam. Written by Eirene Donohue, it revolves around Amanda, a travel industry professional, and Sinh, a Vietnamese expatriate tour guide, who fall in love.

9) The Best Man Holiday

Streaming Date: April 16, 2023

April 16, 2023 Directed by: Malcolm D. Lee

Malcolm D. Lee Cast: Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan

Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan Genre: Drama, Comedy

Best Man Holiday is a 2013 American comedy-drama film that is a sequel to the 1999 film The Best Man. Starring Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, Harold Perrineau, Monica Calhoun, and Melissa De Sousa, it was directed by Malcolm D. Lee. The film will now be available to stream on Netflix from April 16, 2023.

10) Time Trap

Streaming Date: April 15, 2023

April 15, 2023 Directed by: Mark Dennis, Ben Foster

Mark Dennis, Ben Foster Cast: Brianne Howey, Cassidy Gifford, Olivia Draguicevich, Reiley McClendon

Brianne Howey, Cassidy Gifford, Olivia Draguicevich, Reiley McClendon Genre: Science Fiction, Adventure

Time Trap is a 2017 science fiction action adventure film starring Brianne Howey, Cassidy Gifford, Olivia Draguicevich, Reiley McClendon, and Andrew Wilson. Directed by Ben Foster and Mark Dennis it revolves around a group of Texas students who go on a quest to search for their missing professor. They come across a mysterious cave and experience time and space distortion events as they explore. It will be available to stream from April 15, 2023, on Netflix.

