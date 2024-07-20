Alien: Romulus Final TRAILER Goes Back To Original Horror Roots With Return Of Terrifying Chestbursters; WATCH

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

While we are heading into the absorbent space, filled with feared creatures, the final trailer of Alien: Romulus has brought in some old friends. The die-hard followers would recognize these friends as the terrifying Chestbursters that are shown to hunt space convoys.

This happens to be a big tease that the Alien followers have been longing for throughout the film's promotions.

Chestbursters are back in Alien: Romulus

The release of one of the most anticipated films is just weeks away, and the audience is amazed by its final trailer.

While the old and classic hunt is shown in the latest trailer of the Space Adventure movie, the viewers are also surprised by the huge tease of Chesburtsters.

Taking the audience back to its original horror roots, the new trailer shows us a fantastic interstellar chase. With some teens this time in focus, Alien: Romulus will also bring in some perfect shots that take you into a cyberpunk-like atmosphere.

At first, we see crowded colonies, and as soon as the colonists leave the planet, all they have is their spaceship to survive. However, even that is haunted by some unwanted guests: the Xenomorphs, the Facehugers, and, as teased in the latest trailer, the Chesbursters.

Introducing these old creatures in the trailer was done through a very intelligent scene. We see one of the colonists feeling something weird inside his body. To check what’s wrong, the character of Aileen Wu uses a light from the back. However, the character is shown to expose a new horror, as a Chestburster had been alive behind the rib cage, inside her body.

Soon after terrible pain, and an extremely gory scene, Wu dies in the usual way, as we have seen in the old science fiction movies.

About Alien: Romulus

The upcoming entry within the science fiction horror franchise is being directed by Fede Álvarez.

The leading cast of this highly anticipated movie includes Cailee Spaeny and Isabela Merced, who will be playing the characters of Rain Carradien and Kay, respectively. The other cast members of the film are Archie Renaux, David Jonsson, Spike Fearn, and Wu. To make it more intriguing, Ridley Scott, who has been working as a director of the original movies, will be the producer this time.

As per Álvarez, whose credits also include Evil Dead, Dont Breathe, and more, the upcoming entry in the Alien franchise will take place a few years after the first Alien movie.

Alien: Romulus will hit theaters on August 15, 2024.

