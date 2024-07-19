'Don't Be Sh*t': David Jonsson Shares Ridley Scott's One Advice for His Role in Alien Romulus

David Jonsson’s stellar journey from a young aspirant in theatre acting to one of Britain’s most promising screen actors has been absolutely remarkable. He has starred in Rye Lane (2023), Murder Is Easy (2023), Industry (2020), Deep State (2018-2019), and many more projects.

For his next role, he will be going past the bounds of London and launching himself into space as Andy, the synthetic android in Alien: Romulus, helmed by Fede Alvarez. The seventh installment in the Alien franchise will arrive in August 2024.

Starring in the iconic Alien movie franchise has been a big deal for Jonsson, as per his recent interviews. In one of them, he shared a vital piece of advice that none other than Ridley Scott bestowed upon him regarding his role in Alien: Romulus.

Ridley Scott's advice for David Jonsson who stars in Alien: Romulus

When Rolling Stone asked him if Ridley Scott had anything helpful to say about playing the synthetic android character Andy, Jonsson recalled Scott's simple advice: "Don’t be sh*t." While maintaining that Scott said something along those lines to him, Jonsson recalled, "I’m not just saying this, but the studio and Fede and all the team had supreme trust in me, and I kind of needed that."

Jonsson was happy with how much freedom was given to him by his studio, Alvarez, and his crew because it played a critical role in delivering his best performance ever. He also described himself as someone who thrives when given creative liberty.

This was something that he experienced while working with the team, thereby making it fun for everyone involved. He said, "You need to let me off the lead to bring me back on again, otherwise I just don’t function. So, they let me off the lead, which was fun."

All about David Jonsson's Alien: Romulus

While reflecting on playing a character archetype previously represented by Lance Henriksen and Michael Fassbender among other great actors, Jonsson emphasized that the script and his character were more important than the scale of this project.

He saw Andy as a very interesting character with many traits that attracted him to the role. He said to the outlet, "I’ve just never read such an interesting character. He has a lot of traits to him that I had to investigate and delve into, and I love that. Character is everything to me."

Jonsson paid homage to Ridley Scott’s groundbreaking first film in the iconic Alien series as well as James Cameron’s innovative sequel.

The official description of the 7th Alien movie states, "While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe."

David Jonsson revealed that Alien: Romulus (2024) takes place between Alien (1979) and Aliens (1986). It functions as an autonomous movie within its mini-universe that might be developed further at some point.

