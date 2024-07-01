‘We're Still A Family’: Cory Hardrict Shares Update After His And Tia Mowry’s Divorce

This year’s BET Awards ceremony was in full swing. However, it isn't just the winners and performers who made headlines. Actor Cory Hadrict also made it to the news as he spoke about his family dynamic after his divorce from Tia Mowry.

After their divorce in 2023, Cory Hardrict shared an insight about their family and himself on the red carpet to Entertainment Tonight. He attended the event alongside his and his ex-wife’s 13-year-old son, Cree. Read ahead to know what the actor had to say about it.

What did Cory Hardrict say about his family?

On June 30, during the BET Awards, the actor was asked what his motivation was for the year after the former couple finalized their divorce.

The Oath actor answered, "God's grace and a lot of patience and just being still.” He added that he is very determined and inspired to keep moving ahead and taking care of his, “beautiful children.”

Talking about his family, the actor shared that everything is fine and everybody loves everyone. He further expressed that they are, “One big happy family,” adding, “We’re still a family everything is great."

Hardrict told the publication that he is focused on the positive. While talking about his professional front and his life, he said that he says still and just does a lot of the work.

He added, "A lot of praying, meditating and I just stay out the way and block out the noise. I'm just walking on purpose. That's all. I'm excited."

The actor will feature in Diviorce In The Black film alongside Meagan Good. The movie is slated to release on July 11, 2024.

Tia Mowry shares a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating Cree’s birthday

On June 28, the Twiches star took to her Instagram to post about her and ex-Hardrict's son Cree’s birthday. He turned 13 this year. Share posted multiple snaps and wholesome videos with her son. She wrote a heartfelt caption under the post.

She wrote, “Everyone move aside, we have a TEENAGER in the house! Happy Birthday, Cree!” The actress added that she could not believe her, “baby is growing up so fast.”

Tia continued that she has been blessed with an intelligent, loving, and hilarious son. Watching Cree grow into an “amazing young man,” fills her heart with joy.

The actress further wrote that she loved Cree with all her heart and she was so proud to be his mother. She ended the caption with, “Here’s to many more incredible years ahead!”

The ex-pair got married in 2008. They announced their split in 2022 and finalized their divorce in 2023. They share two children 13-year-old son, Cree, and 6-year-old daughter, Cairo.

