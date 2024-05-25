'All Good For Now': Source Reveals Riley Keough Is 'Appreciative' Of Legal Action For Blocking Foreclosure Sell Of Elvis Presley's Graceland Mansion

Riley who starred in Daisy Jones and The Six is very pleased that the recent issues over her grandfather Presley’s historic Graceland mansion have been resolved. In an ongoing legal feud between Keough and Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC, a 34-year-old Daisy Jones & the Six star was able to halt the sale of this Memphis property by the company.

Riley Keough wins legal battle over Graceland Mansion in Memphis

Riley Keough is grateful for fast action in court that stopped foreclosure sale. First she was in shock and then confused and now this relief, according to People. “She’ll do anything to protect Graceland.” People revealed, she is deeply "appreciative" about the legal issues being promptly resolved.

On May 20th, lawyers acting for Keough submitted a lawsuit consisting of sixty pages accused what they termed as fraudulent attempt to sell it; such motives made them claim that on May 23rd foreclosure auction would be held. They also alleged that Naussany Investments forged Lisa Marie Presley's signature who happens to be Elvis and Priscilla Parents’ daughter and late mother of Keough.

Elvis museum Graceland will not be auctioned off

The sale was stopped by Judge after a hearing on May 22nd because state law allowed him to do so saying there would be irreparable harm.

Judge denied Naussany’s oppositions against Graceland injunction requests while ruling on Keough's accusations motion stated AP The clerk’s office of Shelby County Chancery confirmed no further communication from Naussany Investments after the hearing.

On May 20th, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti said he would investigate the company’s Graceland sale attempt. Priorly, Naussany posited that in January 2023 Lisa Marie had borrowed $3.8 million using a trust deed on Graceland as collateral.

The Presley family has benevolently shared this iconic mansion since Elvis passed away, reflected Skrmetti, saying, Elvis made Memphis Music Capital of the world, and Graceland is his testament. He said he would see "what we can do to protect both Elvis Presley’s heirs and anyone else who may be similarly threatened."