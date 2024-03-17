Allowing Ourselves To Be Who We Are': Baywatch Icon Nicole Eggert Shaves Head In Moving Clip After Cancer Diagnosis

Baywatch star Nicole Eggert has shared a video in which she shaves her head, as she continues to be treated for a very rare form of breast cancer.

The actress, who played Summer Quinn on Baywatch from 1992 to 1994, posted the video to Instagram earlier this week. As she took the blades to her hair, the Beastie Boys’ song Fight For Your Right provided the soundtrack. She started the process herself, and was helped by her daughter to finish off. Eggert shared in January that she had been diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma after suffering with pain in her left breast.

Nicole Eggert shaves her head in an Instagram

Taking to Instagram, she shared a timelapse clip set to Beastie Boys’ Fight For Your Right, as she took clippers to her hair. At the end of the footage, the actress smiled while unveiling her newly-shaved head to fans, after getting help with some hard-to-reach spots.

She captioned the video with the words, "Maybe healing involves not so much changing ourselves but allowing ourselves to be who we are – Madeleine Eames.”

Celebrities including Alyssa Milano and Jennie Garth expressed their support in the comments section of Eggert’s post. "Grace. You have the most grace,” Milano wrote. “It’s inspiring and I appreciate you.” "Sending you a big hug,” Garth added.

"This journey's been rough for me. This hasn't been a breezy sale through life,” she said at the time. “I always read inspirational quotes and corny stuff, but it gets me through.”

“I absolutely 100% want to start a non-profit for other single parents such as myself, who don't have any family, don't have anybody to turn to,” she told PEOPLE in January. “They take on all this by themselves because they love their kids so much, but when something happens to them, then what?”

“I've gotten such an outpouring of love and it makes you feel so good. It changes your whole day and other people just don't have that,” she added. “So I really want to figure out a way to give back to other parents that are in my situation that aren't as fortunate.”

Exploring Nicole Eggert's career

​​Nicole Eggert is an American actress known for her roles in Charles in Charge and Baywatch, as well as guest-starring in The Super Mario Bros. Super Show! and Boy Meets World. Born in Glendale, California, she began her career in beauty contests when her mother entered her. At age five, she was Miss Universe in the petite division. An agent offered her a role in a Johnson's baby shampoo commercial, and she went on to win second place on ABC's Splash in 2013.

In 1980, at age eight, Eggert landed a role in the film Rich and Famous, opposite Jacqueline Bisset and Candice Bergen, playing Bergen's character's young daughter.Min the same year, she provided the voice of Dennis's snobby archrival Margaret Wade in Dennis the Menace in Mayday for Mother, which was the first animated adaptation in the Dennis the Menace trilogy.

Eggert had a recurring role on Who's the Boss? from 1985 to 1986 as Marci Ferguson, a friend of Samantha Micelli. In January 1987, she starred on the situation comedy Charles in Charge as Jamie Powell. In 1989, she hosted the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards with Wil Wheaton.[6] That same year, she was the first guest star to appear on The Super Mario Bros. Super Show!.

She starred as Alexa Adams in the TV film adaptation of Danielle Steel's Secrets, released in 1992. She was featured as one of the many lifeguards on seasons three and four on the syndicated series Baywatch.[8] She appeared on the series from 1992 to 1994 and was originally supposed to be on a Baywatch spin-off.

Eggert returned to Baywatch for the reunion film Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding (2003). She appeared on Married... with Children in an episode titled Enemies as Shannon (1996), intended to be a back door pilot for a spin-off.

In 2013, Eggert was added to the cast of Splash, the celebrity diving show on ABC. In April, it was reported she was injured during the taping of an episode. In 2014, Eggert began a new career as the owner-operator of an ice-cream truck. In2019, she appeared on the 4th episode of Back in the Game.

