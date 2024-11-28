'Always Listen To Forever': Travis Kelce Finally Reveals His Favorite Taylor Swift Songs; You Wouldn't Want To Miss His Response

Travis Kelce reached the peak of his fame after he started dating global pop star Taylor Swift. Ever since then, the eagle-eyed Swifties don’t miss a chance to get a glimpse into the couple’s romantic life and go gaga over the cute gestures they make towards each other. The Kansas City Chiefs tight-end never spoke about his beau on a public platform until recently.

Speaking on a bonus November 27 episode of his podcast New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce — the Heights Hotline — he revealed his favorite songs of the Maroon singer. “I mean, ‘Blank Space’ is a song that I’ll always listen to forever,” he said. “It’s just unbelievable, everything about it,” Travis added.

But the NFL star didn’t stop there and continued to list other songs of Swift, including Death By a Thousand Cuts, which he learned to “absolutely love.” He recalled falling in love with the song after watching “Tay’s” NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert performance. “On top of that, I mean ‘The Alchemy’ can’t go wrong with that one,” he mentioned.

He also mentioned Swift’s Cowboy Like Me track as one of his favorites. His brother and former NFL star Jason also revealed his favorite song from the pop star, saying, "Everybody knows mine is ‘I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,’” referring to the hit track from her latest album, The Tortured Poet’s Society.

“I’m not even gonna go through all of her incredible hits. I think it just stops right there for me,” the former Philadelphia Eagles player added. Back in May, Travis told People magazine that he might be “biased” to her song So High School, which Swift wrote about her relationship with him.

During his appearance on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, he admitted that the TTPD track made him “sentimental.” He further addressed his appearance in the track by repeating the lyrics of the song. "You know to ball, I know Aristotle," he said with a smile.