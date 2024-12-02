'Amazing Or A Disaster': Demi Moore Reflects On Her Ghost Doubts And Career Risks

Demi Moore recently opened up about her initial doubts about the 1990 film Ghost, describing it as a project that could either be a groundbreaking success or a total failure. During her appearance on the popular YouTube series Hot Ones, the actress explained the mixed genres of the supernatural romance thriller made her apprehensive about its outcome.

“It had so many different genres mixed together that, truly, I thought, ‘This could either be amazing or a f***ing disaster,’” Moore said. The G.I. Jane star shared that the uncertainty was part of the film’s appeal. “It’s usually the kind of juice that says, ‘Step in. Take the risk. Roll the dice. Let’s see what happens.’”

Moore’s risk paid off as Ghost became a massive box-office hit, grossing over $500 million worldwide. The film, co-starring the late Patrick Swayze, is now considered a classic.

Moore also discussed a recent project, the body horror film The Substance, where she stars opposite Margaret Qualley. She compared the risks of this film to her experience with Ghost. “It really means that it was holding something that was worth the risk,” she said about choosing the role.

Moore described her character in The Substance, Elisabeth, as another opportunity to explore a project that could be extraordinary or a potential misfire. For her, taking on roles that push boundaries and challenge traditional narratives is essential.

Moore stated that her career choices often center on taking risks. She believes that diving into unpredictable projects is what fuels her creative spirit.

In the same interview, Moore shared her concerns about the biggest existential threat to filmmaking. When asked by host Sean Evans, she pointed to the diminishing cinema experience.

Moore said she thinks it would be the loss of the cinema experience. She added that the risk, not just in cinema but in life in general, is that we move towards too much isolation.

She said that while she truly loves streaming, appreciates it, and thinks that there is an aspect that is quite additive for all, she hopes that we can find a middle ground with bringing us all back to the theater, too, to really not lose that.

Moore believes the shared experience of watching films in a theater helps people connect. She said it’s our communal experience that allows us to connect with one another when we have those shared experiences.

