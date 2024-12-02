Jennifer Garner And Her Daughter Violet Affleck Mourn Death of Beloved Dog Amid Thanksgiving Reunion

Jennifer Garner had a rather happy and sad Thanksgiving as she came to terms with the demise of her family dog Birdie but felt relieved as her daughter Violet Affleck was coming home from college. The holiday coincided with the passing of her lovely golden retriever.

As per People's source, Garner was “heartbroken,” but "having Violet home from university helped" her pass through the sad emotions. The 19-year-old Yale student, Violet, came home for Thanksgiving in Los Angeles, while the 13 Going on 30 actress was distraught over the death of the dog, who was 9 years old and died last month.

The Peppermint actress hosted Thanksgiving at her home as she spent the holiday with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, along with their three children—Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. The source added, “They celebrated Thanksgiving as a family. The kids love having everyone together. Jen hosted dinner at her house.”

On November 27, Garner announced that Birdie had died. Garner mourned the loss of her dog, writing, “It is hard to know how to write this—it seems nuts, given the world, to mourn a pet, but since we have shared Birdie with all of you, it only seems fair to let you know of her passing.”

The Deadpool & Wolverine actress added, “The vet told us that dogs often hang on until their person comes home from college. And we believe Birdie did just that, so that we could pet her soft ears together and thank her for being the world’s best dog.” According to Garner, Birdie lived a happy and fulfilling life, and her death was a very emotional moment for everyone.

The family would appreciate the chance to have a get-together to celebrate the holiday. Earlier in the day, they volunteered at The Midnight Mission's Thanksgiving Street Fair in Los Angeles, a gesture that highlighted their commitment to giving back to the community.

Garner and Affleck separated in 2015 after ten years of marriage; both were seen in good spirits during the event, underscoring their dedication to co-parenting and giving priority to the children.

During the time of loss, Jennifer Garner drew strength from her family's unity. She cherished the holiday moments they spent together despite the challenges.

