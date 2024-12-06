Amber Heard Announces Second Pregnancy While Embracing Quiet Life in Madrid After Johnny Depp Defamation Trial: Details

Amber Heard is expecting her second baby while living away from the spotlight in Spain. As per a publication, the Aquaman actress’s spokesperson reported on Thursday, December 5, that Heard is delighted both for herself and her 3 ½-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige, as she prepares to welcome her second child. She, however, is still quite early in the pregnancy.

Heard welcomed Oonagh Paige on April 8, 2021. Revealing the birth of her daughter three months later, the actress wrote on Instagram that she had wanted to have a child four years prior and had wanted to do it on her own terms.

“I now appreciate how radical it is for us women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way,” she wrote at the time, adding that she hopes women can collectively embrace the idea of having a crib without a ring.

Since then, Heard has shared periodic updates about her daughter and her motherhood journey via social media. She has not shied away from calling herself both Oonagh Paige’s mom and dad on certain occasions.

Heard, for those who may not know, was previously married to Johnny Depp, with whom she was embroiled in a highly publicized defamation trial during the summer of 2022. Following the legal battle, the actress moved overseas to enjoy a quieter life in Madrid.

With the conclusion of the trial, Heard told NBC News in a June 2022 interview that she was looking forward to focusing on her family after the verdict. “I get to be a mom, like, full-time, you know? Where I’m not having to juggle calls with lawyers,” she expressed.

Sources told People last year that the actress chose to relocate abroad after the chaos and attention of the trial became overwhelming. A source said about Heard at the time, “She’s independent and smart. She needs to heal.”

In late 2023, director Conor Allyn, who worked with Heard on the thriller In the Fire, told the publication that the star was living her best life in Spain with her daughter and was entirely focused on finding happiness.

